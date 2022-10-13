Olivia Wilde Was 'Happy' Florence Pugh Said 'Don't Worry Darling' Was 'Bigger' Than Its Sex Scenes

"Florence very wisely pointed out that a lot of attention has been given to the sex scenes," actress and director Olivia Wilde told ELLE

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 13, 2022 11:10 PM
Olivia Wilde, wearing Gucci, attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images; Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" photo call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); Florence Pugh attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on October 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Olivia Wilde is addressing the sex scenes in her latest film, Don't Worry Darling.

Wilde, who both directed and stars in the thriller, said she believes the sex scenes between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh — and the headlines they generated — overshadowed the actual film.

In an interview for ELLE's 2022 Women in Hollywood issue, the 38-year-old filmmaker shared her frustration. "It's interesting because Florence very wisely pointed out that a lot of attention has been given to the sex scenes," Wilde said.

"And I think she's so right," the actress told ELLE. "I completely agree with her that it's overshadowing everything else that the movie's about, which is so interestingly ironic because one of the uses of sex in Victory [the fictional location where the movie takes place] is as a tool of distraction."

Olivia Wilde ELLE
Olivia Wilde for ELLE. Cass Bird/ELLE

"When Florence pointed that out that this film is so much bigger and better than just the sex scenes, I was so happy that she said that because I feel the same way," the Booksmart director said.

The interview also appeared to address rumors of an ongoing feud between Wilde and the film's leading lady, Pugh.

RELATED VIDEO: A Complete Timeline of the Don't Worry Darling Drama

Wilde seconded comments that Pugh, 26, has made about the film's intense publicity run to ELLE.

"It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact," she said. "Florence had a really wise comment that we didn't sign up for a reality show."

"And I love that she put it that way, because it's as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you're selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves," Wilde added. "No, that's actually not part of the job description. Never was."

"[Florence is] so generous in her acting in every scene," Wilde told ELLE. "She makes everyone around her better."

