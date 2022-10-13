Entertainment Movies Olivia Wilde Was 'Happy' Florence Pugh Said 'Don't Worry Darling' Was 'Bigger' Than Its Sex Scenes "Florence very wisely pointed out that a lot of attention has been given to the sex scenes," actress and director Olivia Wilde told ELLE By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw all of Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Senior Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. She graduated Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelors in Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 11:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Olivia Wilde is addressing the sex scenes in her latest film, Don't Worry Darling. Wilde, who both directed and stars in the thriller, said she believes the sex scenes between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh — and the headlines they generated — overshadowed the actual film. In an interview for ELLE's 2022 Women in Hollywood issue, the 38-year-old filmmaker shared her frustration. "It's interesting because Florence very wisely pointed out that a lot of attention has been given to the sex scenes," Wilde said. "And I think she's so right," the actress told ELLE. "I completely agree with her that it's overshadowing everything else that the movie's about, which is so interestingly ironic because one of the uses of sex in Victory [the fictional location where the movie takes place] is as a tool of distraction." Olivia Wilde for ELLE. Cass Bird/ELLE Olivia Wilde Says She and Florence Pugh 'Worked Very Well Together' on Don't Worry Darling "When Florence pointed that out that this film is so much bigger and better than just the sex scenes, I was so happy that she said that because I feel the same way," the Booksmart director said. The interview also appeared to address rumors of an ongoing feud between Wilde and the film's leading lady, Pugh. RELATED VIDEO: A Complete Timeline of the Don't Worry Darling Drama Wilde seconded comments that Pugh, 26, has made about the film's intense publicity run to ELLE. "It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact," she said. "Florence had a really wise comment that we didn't sign up for a reality show." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "And I love that she put it that way, because it's as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you're selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves," Wilde added. "No, that's actually not part of the job description. Never was." "[Florence is] so generous in her acting in every scene," Wilde told ELLE. "She makes everyone around her better."