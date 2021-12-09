Olivia Wilde Is 'Happier Than I've Ever Been' amid Harry Styles Romance: 'Wonderful to Feel That'

"I think we owe it to children to be happy," mother-of-two Olivia Wilde tells Vogue about how her kids pick up on her personal happiness

Olivia Wilde is comfortable in her newfound happiness.

The Booksmart director, 37, appears on the cover of Vogue's January 2022 issue (out Dec. 21), opening up about her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. In the interview, Wilde responds to public attention toward her relationship with 27-year-old Styles, explaining that it "doesn't matter what strangers think about you."

"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you," said Wilde. "All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

She added, "In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I'm happier than I've ever been. And I'm healthier than I've ever been, and it's just wonderful to feel that."

Wilde was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5.

The actress told Vogue about how her personal happiness helps her with parenting her two kids: "Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you're making. I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They're so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you're happy is ludicrous."

Back in January, PEOPLE confirmed that Wilde and Styles began dating after they began working together on Wilde's Don't Worry Darling. They've since grown close, attending a friend's wedding in the winter and vacationing in Italy in July.

Sources previously said Wilde struck up a close friendship with the One Direction alum last fall. As they spent time together on and offset, their friendship "quickly turned romantic" and "their chemistry was very obvious," said an insider.

For Styles' Vogue cover story in November 2020, Wilde commended his approach to masculinity, telling the magazine at the time, "To me, he's very modern, and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has — truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity — is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world."