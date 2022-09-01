Olivia Wilde 'Had to Cut' Sex Scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer: 'We Want to Be Provocative'

"There's a lot that had to be taken out of the trailer," Olivia Wilde said of her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, which she directed and starred in, alongside Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022 09:09 PM
HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Olivia Wilde wants to push the envelope with her latest film.

The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, said she "was upset" that she had to cut some "provocative" scenes from the trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller as she spoke to the Associated Press about helming the movie.

"There's a lot that had to be taken out of the trailer," she said. "The MPA [Motion Picture Association, Inc.] came down hard on me and the trailer at the last second and I had to cut some shots, which I was upset about because I thought they took it up another notch."

"But of course we still live in a really puritanical society. I do think the lack of eroticism in American film is kind of new," Wilde added.

She also argued that "female characters are allowed to have more pleasure" in LGBTQ films, something she said audiences "just don't see very often" in mainstream movies.

Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Audiences aren't as puritanical as corporations think they are. And yet people get upset. I mean, people are upset with me already over this. I think it's a testament to the film. We want to be provocative. The idea is not to make you feel safe," Wilde said.

Representatives for both Warner Bros. Pictures and the MPA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Wilde's first trailer for the film, which dropped in May, managed to include some fully-clothed shots from two different sex scenes between stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, in one of which his character performs oral sex on hers.

YouTube placed an age restriction on the most recent trailer, with the disclaimer: "This video may be inappropriate for some users."

DON’T WORRY DARLING
Warner Bros. Pictures

Pugh, 26, later responded to the attention those sex scenes have already received from audiences, explaining that the movie is "bigger and better than that."

"When it's reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it's not why we do it," she said. "It's not why I'm in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that."

RELATED VIDEO: A Complete Timeline of the Don't Worry Darling Drama

"That's just not what I'm going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that," Pugh added.

Don't Worry Darling premieres in theaters Sept. 23.

Related Articles
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Wilde Recalls Harry Styles' 'Don't Worry Darling' Scene That 'Left Us All in Tears' on Set
Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf
Olivia Wilde Says She Fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'Protect' from 'Combative Energy'
Olivia Wilde, Bradley Cooper
Olivia Wilde Says Bradley Cooper Was a 'Great Supporter' to Her While Making 'Don't Worry Darling'
HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Florence Pugh Says 'Don't Worry Darling' Is 'Bigger and Better' Than Her Sex Scenes with Harry Styles
olivia wilde; florence pugh
Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh, Shuts Down 'Clickbait' Rumors That 'Pit Women Against One Another'
Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Refutes Olivia Wilde's Claim He Was Fired from 'Don't Worry Darling': 'I Quit Your Film'
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde on 'Deep Love' with Harry Styles: We 'Go Out of Our Way to Protect Our Relationship'
Harry styles and Olivia Wilde go for a date night in New York City at RubiRosa Pizza Bar
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Leave N.Y.C. Restaurant Together Ahead of Singer's 15 Nights at MSG
FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence on His 'Failings' with FKA Twigs: 'Trying to Navigate a Nuanced Situation'
shia labeouf
Shia LaBeouf on His New Relationship with Catholicism: 'God Was Using My Ego to Draw Me to Him'
FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Have a Mysterious Marriage in Creepy New 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer
Tensions Rise in New Trailer for Short Film Look at Me Starring Chris Rock and Javier Bardem
Chris Rock and Javier Bardem Face Off in Tense Trailer for 'Look at Me'
FLORENCE PUGH
Florence Pugh Says Her Family Moved from England to Spain Due to Her Childhood Breathing Issues
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Florence Pugh on Backlash Against Her Nipple-Baring Gown: 'They Were So Angry I Was Confident'
HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Olivia Wilde Calls Harry Styles a 'Revelation' in 'Don't Worry Darling' , Jokes He's an 'Up-and-Coming Actor'