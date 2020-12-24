Olivia Wilde Fired Shia LaBeouf from Don't Worry Darling Movie, Wasn't Scheduling Conflict

Shia LaBeouf was fired from Olivia Wilde's upcoming movie, contrary to previous reports that he departed due to scheduling conflicts.

PEOPLE can confirm that the Booksmart director, 36, fired the actor, 34, from her upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

Harry Styles officially replaced LaBeouf in the film back in September shortly before production began, with Deadline reporting at the time that LaBeouf's reason for parting ways was a scheduling conflict.

The firing revelation was first reported by Variety in a new article on the star's future following a lawsuit brought against him by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. According to the outlet, citing insiders close to the project, LaBeouf "exhibited poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him."

A rep for Wilde could not be reached for comment. PEOPLE couldn't immediately reach a rep for LaBeouf.

On Dec. 11, FKA twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of sexually and physically assaulting and battering her and knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease. The 32-year-old singer described several instances of physical abuse in the documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life," Barnett said in an interview with The New York Times. "I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."

LaBeouf addressed the allegations in several emails to the newspaper, saying he was in no position "to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel."

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he wrote to The Times. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

In a different email, however, he said that "many" of the allegations were not true but explained he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."

Reps for LaBeouf did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, while Barnett's attorney Bryan Freedman alleged to PEOPLE: "Shia LaBeouf has abused Ms. Barnett, Ms. Pho and others. We tried to resolve this matter privately on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment. Since he was unwilling to agree to get appropriate help, Ms. Barnett filed this suit to prevent others from unknowingly suffering similar abuse by him."

Wilde reportedly showed support for Barnett after the lawsuit made headlines earlier this month, writing on her Instagram Story alongside a screengrab of The Times' article: "love, respect, support @fkatwigs"

Wilde said in Styles' cover story for Vogue's December issue that she was excited for the musician, 26, to bring his enthusiasm to her "incredibly stylistic" movie. She said that she and costume designer Arianne Phillips could barely contain themselves after the casting.

"She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic," she said at the time of the casting.