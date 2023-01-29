Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping it friendly.

After PEOPLE confirmed her split from Harry Styles in November, the actress and filmmaker, 38, was spotted Friday in Los Angeles, sharing a hug with the Ted Lasso star, 47, with whom she shares son Otis Alexander, 8½, and 6-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine.

A source told PEOPLE in November that Wilde and Styles, 28, are "taking a break" after they were first linked in January 2021 while working on their movie Don't Worry Darling, on which she served as actress and director.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision," said the insider, adding: "They're still very close friends."

Another insider has since told PEOPLE: "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though."

Two months before she and Styles were first romantically linked, a source told PEOPLE that Wilde and Sudeikis ended their seven-year engagement in early 2020.

"It's been amicable, and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," the source said. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

Wilde has since slammed rumors she left Sudeikis for Styles as "completely inaccurate," telling Vanity Fair in September: "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."

Wilde and Sudeikis appear to have moved on from a difficult point in their breakup. After Wilde was served with custody papers onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last April, she reportedly said in a court filing, which was obtained by Daily Mail that Sudeikis "chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," which was "intended to threaten me and catch me off guard."

Sudeikis responded in his own court filing. "I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened," he said, according to Daily Mail. "Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."

Wilde and Sudeikis have since presented a united front in response to a former nanny who claimed in October that Wilde cheated on Sudeikis with Styles. They called the claims "false and scurrilous" in a joint statement.

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," they said in a joint statement. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children, with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."