Olivia Wilde to Direct and Write a Female-Centered Marvel Film

Olivia Wilde is taking on a female Marvel superhero in her latest gig

Olivia Wilde is taking the director's chair again – this time for a super-powered new film.

The actress, 36, is set to direct and co-write an upcoming female-centered Marvel film with Katie Silberman for Sony, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film is expected to center on Spider-Woman. Deadline first reported the news.

The character of Spider-Woman has been the alter ego of quite a few characters in the comic books including Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson and Jessica Drew, the first character to wear the suit in the 1970s.

This is the latest big female superhero film to land a female director, following after Nia DaCosta’s hiring as the director for Captain Marvel 2.

Image zoom

Both directors follow in the footsteps of Anna Boden, who co-directed 2019's Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck; Cate Shortland, who helmed Black Widow; and The Eternals director Chloé Zhao.

Wilde made her feature film directorial debut in last year’s Booksmart after directing several music videos for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.

Since then, Wilde has been working on a thriller starring Shia LaBeouf, Florence Pugh, Dakota Johnson and Chris Pine called Don’t Worry, Darling.

In May 2019, Wilde, who has two children with actor Jason Sudeikis, told PEOPLE that women – in particular, those who are mothers – "are incredible multitasking superheroes."

"I know how to communicate to several different people at the same time, to nurture people, to not allow myself to get overwhelmed,” she said. "And to never show fear. That is the one rule with toddlers. Never show fear. They will smell it."

She continued, "People have assumed that if you are a mother then you won’t be as reliable as a director, and that is crazy. I feel honestly that the most qualified people to direct are mothers!"