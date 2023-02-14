Olivia Wilde Clarifies What She Meant by Calling A$AP Rocky 'Hot' for Supporting Rihanna at Super Bowl

"For anyone who got it twisted," Wilde began in her Monday post, alongside an eye-roll emoji

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 04:01 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 26: Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

Olivia Wilde is showing her support for Rihanna's big Super Bowl halftime performance!

On her Instagram Story Monday, the Don't Worry Darling actress/director, 38, addressed a post she previously made calling the singer's beau A$AP Rocky "hot" as he was spotted on the sidelines watching Rihanna, 34, perform Sunday night. She had initially written, "If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge."

"For anyone who got it twisted ... ," Wilde began in her Monday post, alongside an eye-roll emoji, "It's hot to respect your partner."

The text was presented atop a video clip shared by Rolling Stone, which showed a supportive Rocky, 34, smiling wide while shining his phone flashlight during his pregnant girlfriend's stunning set.

"Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat," Wilde concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII.
L: Caption . PHOTO: Olivia Wilde/Instagram
R: Caption Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII. PHOTO: Kevin Mazur/Getty

At the Super Bowl, the "Praise the Lord" rapper showed support for his pregnant girlfriend ahead of her memorable halftime show performance as he appeared alongside rapper Rick Ross.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the singer is pregnant with their second baby Sunday night as she played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

During the halftime show itself, Rocky could be seen on the turf at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, filming Rihanna's performance as she sang "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Umbrella" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy" and "Work," among other hits.

The rapper filmed Rihanna's performance on his phone as he looked on, per a video of him watching the show shared on Twitter by the NFL.

RELATED VIDEO: A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Rocky joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio last month where he opened up about his first few months of fatherhood since welcoming his first baby, a son, with Rihanna in May.

"It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," he said. "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective."

"But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby," he continued. "And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."

Earlier that week, a source told PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and Rocky were very happy and focused on their baby boy.

Related Articles
Kristen Stewart’s Fiance Dylan Meyer Posts Sweet Message for Valentine's Day
Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Shares Sweet Message to the Actress for Valentine's Day
gal gadot
Gal Gadot on Spending Valentine's Day Apart from Husband: 'Makes Me Appreciate Everything We Have Even More'
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Sparking Breakup Rumors
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coo1rldutI_/. Hugh Jackman/Instagram
Hugh Jackman Shares Valentine's Day Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Light Up the Room'
https://www.instagram.com/chrisevans/. Chris Evans/Instagram
Chris Evans Shares Sweet Photos with Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Valentine's Day
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Valentine's Day
Rebel Wilson on Valentine's Day with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: I Have to 'Beat What She Did' Last Year
Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles Daughter Bella
Cristiano Ronaldo Cuddles 9-Month-Old Baby Daughter Bella in Cute Photo: 'Strong and Delicate'
Christopher Guest and actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at a Screening Of Netflix's "Mascots"
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes She's 'Forcing' Husband Christopher Guest to Be Her Oscars Date: 'Poor Guy'
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium presented by Skechers and UCLA Health on August 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says He Almost Named a South Pole Mountain After Wife Mila Kunis: 'It Was Wild'
Tyrese Gibson Gives Girlfriend Zelie Timothy Flowers as He Admits He's 'A Sucker for Love'
Tyrese Gibson Gives Girlfriend Zelie Timothy Flowers as He Admits He's a 'Sucker for Love'
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Says She's 'Excited' to Release New Music — but Doesn't 'Have Any Updates' on Timeline
MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1
Megan Fox and MGK Were Together at Super Bowl Party Shortly Before Actress Sparked Breakup Rumor
Honoree Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor pose at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City.
Ben Stiller Says Joining Wife Christine Taylor on Her '90s Podcast Was 'Really Fun'
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox 'Very Upset' with MGK and 'Won't Speak to Him': 'Things Seem Pretty Serious' (Source)
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Schumer Marks Five-Year Wedding Anniversary with Husband Chris Fischer: 'I Think We Got This'