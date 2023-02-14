Olivia Wilde Clarifies What She Meant by Calling A$AP Rocky 'Hot' for Supporting Rihanna at Super Bowl

Olivia Wilde is showing her support for Rihanna's big Super Bowl halftime performance!

On her Instagram Story Monday, the Don't Worry Darling actress/director, 38, addressed a post she previously made calling the singer's beau A$AP Rocky "hot" as he was spotted on the sidelines watching Rihanna, 34, perform Sunday night. She had initially written, "If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge."

"For anyone who got it twisted ... ," Wilde began in her Monday post, alongside an eye-roll emoji, "It's hot to respect your partner."

The text was presented atop a video clip shared by Rolling Stone, which showed a supportive Rocky, 34, smiling wide while shining his phone flashlight during his pregnant girlfriend's stunning set.

"Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat," Wilde concluded.

Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII. L: Caption . PHOTO: Olivia Wilde/Instagram R: Caption Rihanna performing at Super Bowl LVII. PHOTO: Kevin Mazur/Getty

At the Super Bowl, the "Praise the Lord" rapper showed support for his pregnant girlfriend ahead of her memorable halftime show performance as he appeared alongside rapper Rick Ross.

A rep for Rihanna confirmed the singer is pregnant with their second baby Sunday night as she played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to reveal her belly.

During the halftime show itself, Rocky could be seen on the turf at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, filming Rihanna's performance as she sang "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Umbrella" "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy" and "Work," among other hits.

The rapper filmed Rihanna's performance on his phone as he looked on, per a video of him watching the show shared on Twitter by the NFL.

Rocky joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio last month where he opened up about his first few months of fatherhood since welcoming his first baby, a son, with Rihanna in May.

"It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," he said. "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective."

"But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby," he continued. "And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."

Earlier that week, a source told PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and Rocky were very happy and focused on their baby boy.