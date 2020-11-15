Olivia Wilde Calls Her Kids ‘My Everythings’ Following News of Split from Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde is spending time with her children following news of her split from Jason Sudeikis.

On Saturday, hours after PEOPLE exclusively learned that the pair had ended their engagement of over seven years, the Booksmart director, 36, reflected on the love she has for their children — son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

In a sweet photo, in which her kids could be seen wearing masks while hanging out together outside, Wilde called her kids “my everythings.”

She also posted a selfie of herself posing with a horse, which she shared alongside a red heart emoji.

A source close to Wilde and the Ted Lasso star, 45, previously told PEOPLE that their children remain their “priority.”

“The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine,” the source said. “The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012.

Although adjusting to the new normal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had its difficulties, Wilde recently told PEOPLE that she’s grateful for the "extra family time" she’s been able to spend with her kids.

"Being able to put the kids to bed every night and read to them every night is so special and important," she said in September. “Overall, all the extra family time has been the best part.”

Throughout that time, the star has also been encouraging her children to be the best versions of themselves.

"For both of my kids, equally, I've tried to be a source of support, to not reinforce the existing societal pressure to conform," she added. "But it's impossible to eliminate that altogether. What I can do is provide a safe space for them where none of those external pressures are present."

Speaking about the difficulties of juggling a hectic career with motherhood, Wilde previously said that her life is “forever a process of trying to find the balance.”