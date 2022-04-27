Olivia Wilde Calls Harry Styles a 'Revelation' in Don't Worry Darling, Jokes He's an 'Up-and-Coming Actor'

Olivia Wilde, who directs and stars in the period thriller opposite Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, discussed the film at this week's CinemaCon

HARRY STYLES as Jack and FLORENCE PUGH as Alice in New Line Cinema’s “DON’T WORRY DARLING,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Olivia Wilde is sharing new details about her upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling — and coming out in enthusiastic support of her boyfriend, costar Harry Styles.

The Booksmart director, 38, shared the first full trailer of the period film exclusively with audiences at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, calling the project "ambitious" and saying that Styles' performance is "truly a revelation."

Wilde also teased her 28-year-old Grammy-winning musician boyfriend, referring to him as "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I'm aware of."

Psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling stars Styles along with Midsommar's Florence Pugh, who plays a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community as she becomes plagued by worries that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

On Tuesday, Wilde referenced iconic movies including Inception, The Matrix, and The Truman Show as influences for her film, calling them "movies that push the boundaries of our imagination."

"I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want," she said. "Not just material things… but true love and friendship. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? Are you willing to dismantle the system that's designed to serve the world?"

She also recounted how she pitched the movie to 18 studios before getting the green light and praised her lead actress Pugh, saying that the film "lives or dies" based on her role.

Wilde — who received widespread acclaim for her feature directorial debut Booksmart in 2019 — said on Tuesday that she knew she was going to "aim for the moon" if she got a chance to direct again.

Chris Pine, Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan and Adult Beginners' Nick Kroll also star in Don't Worry Darling, which hits theaters on Sept. 23.

In conjunction with Wilde's presentation at Caesars Palace at CinemaCon on Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures tweeted out a still image from the film, showing starring pair Styles and Pugh cuddling in bed.

Last September, Wilde posted a short and tense teaser of the highly anticipated movie to her Instagram, featuring a passionate kiss between her stars.