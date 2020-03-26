Olivia Wilde and Her Brother Are All Smiles as They Take an Outside Stroll in Los Angeles

Image zoom Olivia Wilde and brother BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde is spending some quality time with her family.

On Wednesday, the actress and director, 36, was photographed taking a walk in Los Angeles with her younger brother Charlie Cockburn as Californians were ordered to stay home by the state’s governor to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

During the outing, both Wilde and her sibling had big smiles on their faces as the pair enjoyed the fresh air together. The star wore a black hoodie and leggings with a matching hat during the casual outing, while her brother wore a sweater and a pair of shorts.

Wilde has been outspoken throughout the coronavirus pandemic, frequently sharing helpful information with her followers as well as endorsing proper safety techniques — including how to wash your hands.

This week, Wilde was challenged by Selena Gomez to participate in the #SafeHands challenge — and she was more happy to accept.

“Let’s do this,” the actress said at the start of her video, as she explained that thanks to her time starring on the Fox series House, she was well-versed in hand hygiene.

“I played a doctor on TV and we had real doctors teach us how surgeons wash their hands,” she explained. “And ever since then I’ve been a really aggressive hand washer.” Wilde went on to share that a helpful piece of advice they passed on was that people frequently “forget their thumbs.”

In addition to making sure her followers remembered to get their nails and the backs of their hands, Wilde encouraged them to add some personal flair. “Have fun with it,” she added with a laugh, before going on to challenge Dakota Johnson, Florence Pugh and Margaret Qualley to show off their own hand washing moves.

Additionally, Wilde has urged her followers to consider supporting local businesses, many of which have been negatively affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Thinking of all the movie theaters hurting out there,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a shot of Nighthawk Cinema, a dine-in independent theater with two locations in Brooklyn. “Buy gift cards or memberships if you can. Also support @workerfund to keep the community afloat.”

Like many across the country, Wilde has also been dealing with keeping her school-age children entertained at home.

“How long before she realizes I’m out of activities already?” Wilde wrote earlier this month alongside a photograph of her 3-year-old daughter Daisy. “(Day 1 of school closure and it’s literally just a Saturday.)”

Wilde and partner Jason Sudeikis are also parents to son Otis, 5.

As of Thursday, there are at least 68,534 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, which has the third-most cases worldwide, and 990 deaths from coronavirus-related illness. Globally, there are now 463,751 confirmed cases and 21,100 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.