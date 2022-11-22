Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Break Is 'Difficult' for Her: 'It's Just a Tricky Situation' (Source)

PEOPLE reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking a break from their relationship after almost two years together

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

Published on November 22, 2022 05:47 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Wilde; Harry Styles. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' recent break was the result of a "tricky situation."

PEOPLE reported Friday that the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, and the "As It Was" singer, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after nearly two years together.

A source tells PEOPLE, "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though."

An insider said last week that the "very amicable decision" to put their romance on pause was because Styles is "still touring and is now going abroad" while Wilde "is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A."

They simply "have different priorities that are keeping them apart," a friend of the pair added.

Wilde — along with her children, daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8 (she co-parents with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis) — were spotted dancing and singing along at Styles' Nov. 15 concert in Los Angeles. She stepped out for the 13th Governors Awards on Saturday, her first red carpet appearance since news of their break. Styles, meanwhile, is heading abroad for his Love on Tour shows.

US-Irish actress and director Olivia Wilde arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
Olivia Wilde. TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

Over the course of their relationship, Wilde and Styles have had to endure drama surrounding the release of their film Don't Worry Darling, namely persistent claims that Wilde and the film's leading actress Florence Pugh were at odds.

"The public pressure on them has been difficult," said the friend. "They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."

Wilde explained to Vanity Fair in September why she keeps details of her romance with Styles private: "I think once you crack open the window, you can't then be mad when mosquitos come in."

For his part, Styles told Rolling Stone in August he also wanted to keep his personal life under wraps: "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively. There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

