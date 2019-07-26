Olivia Wilde Is 'Shook' After Learning Her Movie Booksmart Is Back in Theaters: 'This Is So Cool!'

Fans have another chance to catch Booksmart in theaters!

The critically acclaimed and fan-favorite film, directed by Olivia Wilde, is making a second round in theaters, Regal Movies announced — and Wilde is understandably over the moon.

“AHHH this is so cool! Enough of you asked for @Booksmart to come back and they DID IT! I’m shook,” Wilde, 35, tweeted about her feature directorial debut.

The “masterpiece” teen comedy stars Kaitlyn Dever (Short Term 12) and Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird) as high school best friends who decide to live it up on their final night before graduation.

The film also stars Lisa Kudrow, Billie Lourd, Will Forte and Wilde’s longtime partner Jason Sudeikis.

Despite receiving rave reviews, the project made less than $10 million in its opening weekend after competing with Disney’s Aladdin, which had raked in $233 million worldwide and $112 million at the U.S. box office by late May.

“Anyone out there saving @Booksmart for another day, consider making that day TODAY,” she tweeted. “We are getting creamed by the big dogs out there and need your support. Don’t give studios an excuse not to green-light movies made by and about women”

Now, the film is getting a second chance, allowing movie lovers to watch the film once again on the big screen for a discounted $5 price.

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Natalie Portman all encouraged their fans to head to the theaters to watch the movie during its first theatrical run.

Swift, 29, reposted a video of actress Diana Silvers, who stars in the film, on her Instagram Story, writing, “JUST BOUGHT TICKETS!! Guys go see Booksmart cause in this house we support @oliviawilde.”

Billie Lourd in Booksmart

Reynolds, 42, raved about the film, tweeting, “BOOKSMART. Don’t walk, RUN to see this. Today and all summer. Holy s—.”

Mindy Kaling tweeted, “I have seen it once [and] I’m gonna go again this weekend! That’s how much I love this hilarious, poignant movie! Come see #booksmart with me!”

The celebrity endorsements only echoed the film’s raving reviews.

Peter Debruge of Variety said, “Not since Superbad has a high school comedy so perfectly nailed how exhilarating it feels to act out at that age, capturing the thrill of making a series of potentially irreversible mistakes with the person who’s always been there for you.”

“#Booksmart is a coming of age, like…masterpiece? @BeanieFeldstein is a goddamn STAR. This movie just added years to my life,” Kevin Fallon from the Daily Beast tweeted after watching the film.