Olivia Wilde to Direct Shia LaBeouf and Florence Pugh in Upcoming Psychological Thriller

Olivia Wilde is gearing up for her sophomore movie as a director.

The actress-turned-director, who earned widespread praise for her debut with 2019's Booksmart, is next starring in and directing Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller.

Florence Pugh will lead the film as a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth while living in an isolated community the California desert in the 1950s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie also stars Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine.

"This cast is B A N A N A S. I’m the happiest director in the world. To say that I’m honored/excited/elated/s----- myself would be a massive understatement," Wilde tweeted about the news.

THR reports the movie is set to begin filming as soon as the novel coronavirus lockdowns end, with no shoot date currently set.

Wilde, 36, told PEOPLE during the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year that she found her confidence to be a director when she began to direct music videos ten years ago. When she acts on other people’s sets, she admitted to being like “a spy,” observing how the director works.

“Now I feel that I’ve really hit a certain pace, a certain rhythm, where I understand my process. I’m still learning so much every day,” she said. “It feels like a pivot, but one that is healthy and allows you to appreciate every experience you’ve had.”

What’s amazing about the business, said the mom of two, is that “you’re capable of flowing in between the different roles within the industry” including producing, acting, writing, and directing.

“The fluidity within those positions is so liberating if you take advantage of it. I think many actresses are not encouraged to take advantage of that fluidity,” she said. “The doors are open. It’s not actually a wall. It’s like a beaded curtain, you just have to walk through it. I feel so inspired and energized by that realization for myself.”

She added: “I’m really lucky that I get to be doing this now. It just shows, also, that you can find your ‘why’ at any age. It feels like I found my truth.”