The couple enjoyed a night out on Monday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis can’t keep their hands off each other!

The engaged pair, who welcomed son Otis Alexander a year ago, enjoyed a night out on Monday at the Barclays Center, where they took a Brooklyn Nets game.

And they couldn’t resist a little PDA, sharing a sweet kiss when their team scored.

In February, Wilde, 31, revealed that Sudeikis, 39, has no sense of smell – making it easy to charm him with her cooking. “He thinks everything I cook tastes amazing!” the actress told PEOPLE. “It really builds my confidence.”

With multiple projects coming out this year – and a 1-year-old to care for – how does Wilde even find time to cook? “I feel very supported and just very lucky to be working on such good things,” Wilde said recently. “There are people managing much more complicated lives than me.”

