Olivia Wilde and Ex Harry Styles Remain 'Good Friends': 'There's No Animosity' (Source)

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles remain "good friends" roughly three months after their relationship ended.

On Thursday, a source tells PEOPLE that Wilde, 38, "is in a great place" following her November split from musician and actor Styles, 29.

"She's focused on her kids and co-parenting with Jason," the source says of Wilde and her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. "She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever. Plus she's got many different directing projects in the works."

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in November that the Don't Worry Darling director and the "As It Was" singer were "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together, noting the "very amicable decision" came amid Styles' continuing touring schedule and Wilde's focus on her children and work in Los Angeles.

"They're still very close friends," a source told PEOPLE at the time. Added a friend: "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

Wilde and Styles, who met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020, first stepped out as a couple as they were photographed holding hands while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

The pair sought to keep details of their relationship private while together, though Wilde was often spotted in the crowd at Styles' Love on Tour shows and was photographed on multiple occasions sporting his merchandise on coffee runs, including a Love on Tour T-shirt.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Styles told Rolling Stone in August that he has "never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively."

"There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way," he said about keeping his personal life under wraps at the time.

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde. Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The Booksmart director has two future projects in development: a biopic of Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug starring Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho) titled Perfect and a secretive superhero project with Marvel and Sony, both according to Variety.

In addition to Don't Worry Darling, Styles starred in the film My Policeman in 2022.