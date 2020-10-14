The actress and singer also opened up about her own difficult battle with breast cancer

Olivia Newton-John Says Kelly Preston Was a 'Beautiful Light in the World' 3 Months After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John is opening up about the death of Kelly Preston.

The actress and singer spoke to Sandra Vergara on Tuesday’s episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show!) while promoting the launch of the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, which will fund the discovery of kinder therapies for cancer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Grease star said Preston's cancer diagnosis was "a very private thing" that Preston and husband John Travolta "chose to keep to themselves."

"I just know that she was a radiant, beautiful light in the world," said Newton-John, 72, adding Travolta, 66, was doing "as well as it can be expected when you just lost your love, your wife and the mother of your children."

Preston's death "really strengthened my resolve to form this foundation because I've lost way too many friends to cancer, family members and friends," Newton-John added. "Having lived with it, this is my dream. This is my passion to see a world beyond cancer."

Image zoom Olivia Newton-John; John Travolta and Kelly Preston GETTY IMAGES(2)

Preston died in July following a private two-year battle with breast cancer. On Tuesday, Travolta shared a throwback photo of himself and Preston at their 1991 wedding in honor of what would have been her 58th birthday alongside a photo of his parents at their own wedding day.

"Happy Birthday hon!" the actor wrote. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

Preston is survived by Travolta and their kids Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. The couple also had son Jett, who died at 16 after suffering a seizure in 2009.

Image zoom Kelly Preston at the 2018 premiere of Gotti, which was the last film premiere she attended before her death Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Newton-John has had her own battles with breast cancer and told Vergara she's doing "really good."

"I feel really good. I feel really positive. I'm really excited about this," she said. "The vision of a world beyond cancer, which is my dream, that there'll be world beyond cancer, where people can know that they can manage it. They can live with it like you would with diabetes, and there'll be ways to treat it and build your body's immunity so you can fight the illness."