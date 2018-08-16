We’ve Got Chills! Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Reunite for Grease's 40th Anniversary

They go together.

At a 40th anniversary screening of Grease at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta proved they are still hopelessly devoted to each other after all these years.

Newton-John, 69 — Grease‘s good girl Sandy — wore a pink shirt, matching sneakers, and a white suit for the landmark occasion. Travolta — T-Bird Danny Zuko — sported jeans, a black blazer, and a gray beard. The iconic onscreen couple even showed off their dance moves for photographers.

Didi Conn, who played beauty school dropout Frenchy, Barry Pearl, who starred as T-Bird Doody, and Randal Kleiser, who directed the 1978 hit, also attended the event. Both Conn, 67, and Pearl, 68, made appearances in Grease: Live in 2016.

In PEOPLE’s recent Grease! 40th anniversary special edition, the cast discussed the film that cemented their place in movie history.

“We did something life-changing, making that film,” Newton-John told PEOPLE about her enduring friendship with Travolta. “[At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We’ve stayed friends ever since.”

“When you share that kind of meteoric success—and nothing has been able to exceed it—you share a bond,” added Travolta, who still texts with Newton-John. “I’ve been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She’s been through my getting married, having children. It’s wonderful and full of shared memories.”

Travolta, 64, recently revisited his iconic role when he taught Jimmy Fallon how to do a “You’re the One That I Want” hip thrust on The Tonight Show.

“Grease changed people’s lives emotionally,” Travolta noted to PEOPLE. “It inspired people to become performers, it marked people falling in love — I know it by the letters I get and encounters I have.”