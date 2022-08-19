Olivia Newton-John Honored: 135 AMC Theaters Showing 'Grease' in Aid of Breast Cancer Research

AMC theatres across the United States will play Olivia Newton-John's iconic 1978 film Grease for $5 a ticket, with $1 from each sale going towards breast cancer research

By
Published on August 19, 2022 10:31 AM
Photo: AMC Theatres Twitter

Olivia Newton-John is being honored by the world's largest cinema chain.

From Friday morning a total of 135 AMC theatres across the United States will play her 1978 film Grease, with tickets costing just $5 each. A percentage of the box office takings will then go towards breast cancer research.

Aaron Adam, CEO of AMC theaters, made the special announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

"To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen," he wrote. "Through our charity, AMC Cares, we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research,"

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. Despite initial successful treatment, it returned twice and spread further throughout her body.

In May 2017, the singer-songwriter and actress announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. Her team said that Newton-John would be completing photon radiation therapy, in addition to natural wellness therapies after consulting with her medical team at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Olivia Newton John attends the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on January 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Olivia Newton-John. John Sciulli/Getty

Newton-John was known to refer to herself as a "cancer thriver," acknowledging that she led a full life despite her diagnosis, ultimately living another five years.

The four-time Grammy winner was 73 years old when she passed on August 8.

Following the announcement of her death, Newton-John's Grease co-star John Travolta wrote a touching tribute to the Australian actress on social media.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta captioned a throwback photo of Newton-John. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again."

"Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!" he concluded.

Singer Olivia Newton-John (L) and husband John Easterling attend the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on May 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling. David Livingston/Getty

Travolta — whose wife Kelly Preston also died of breast cancer, in 2020 — and Newton-John remained close over the years since starring in Grease as iconic lovebirds Danny and Sandy, two teens who couldn't be more different but formed an unlikely romance.

In PEOPLE's Grease! 40th-anniversary special edition issue the previous year, Travolta and Newton-John discussed their enduring friendship since making the classic musical film.

"When you share that kind of meteoric success — and nothing has been able to exceed it — you share a bond," said Travolta, adding that he still texted with Newton-John. "I've been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She's been through my getting married, having children. It's wonderful and full of shared memories."

olivia newton john People covers

"We did something life-changing, making that film," Newton-John remarked. "[At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response."

She added of Travolta, "I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We've stayed friends ever since."

