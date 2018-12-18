The Predator's Olivia Munn and Sterling K. Brown Give an Inside Look into the Making of a Monster

Olivia Munn can’t get over how realistic the alien “actor” was in her latest film.

In a clip exclusive to PEOPLE, the cast of The Predator share their first impressions of interacting with the iconic monster on set.

“The first time I actually got to see the entire Predator put together it was wild!” Munn, 38, said in a first look at one of the special features on The Predator‘s upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release. “I had no idea how alive and real it would be.”

The film revolves around a fight to save the human race after a Predator ship crash lands on Earth — it is the fourth film in the franchise, which was launched by the 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Munn’s costar Sterling K. Brown was also impressed by the alien costume design, saying, “It’s crazy! It’s so crazy to see them breathe and the way the suit moves with them.”

Keegan-Michael Key shared his own insights, saying, “It’s so impressive, so large and fearsome.”

Olivia Munn and Sterling K. Brown in The Predator 20th Century Fox

“You start to marvel at the work that goes into it. But it felt like I was looking at an actual organism,” he added. “The hair stood up at the back of my neck.”

Even the youngest cast member, 12-year-old Jacob Tremblay, marveled at the Predator.

“I was like, holy cow, he’s just like I imagined to be,” he said.

The Predator is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fox Home Entertainment also released the Predator 4-Movie Collection on Blu-ray and DVD today which includes Predator, Predator 2, Predators and The Predator.