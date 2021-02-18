"The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside," the actress previously said about the increase of violence against Asians

Olivia Munn Says Anti-Asian Hate Crimes 'Have Got to Stop' After Friend's Mother Is Attacked

Update: The NYPD announced Thursday morning it had apprehended a suspect in the attack thanks to tips from the public after the video went viral. The identity of the suspect was not made public.

Olivia Munn is calling out the rise of violence against Asian Americans after her friend's mother was recently attacked in New York this week.

On Wednesday, the actress shared on Instagram that her friend's mother, a "5'3" 50+ Chinese woman," was attacked Tuesday by a man in Flushing, Queens on "Main St and Roosevelt between 2-4pm."

Munn, 40, said that her friend's mother was hospitalized and required "10 stitches in her head."

"These racist hate crimes against our elders have got to stop. We're gonna find this guy. Queens, Internet, please... do your s—t. 🙏🏼," the actress wrote alongside photos of the suspect.

The actress asked that anyone with future information contact the NYPD 109th Precinct, NYPD or "@chengslate," the victim's mother. She also added the hashtags, "Stop Asian Hate," "Stop AAPI Hate" and "Protect Our Elders."

Munn continued to call attention to the crime and the increase of violence against Asians on her Instagram Stories, reposting several news headlines of recent attacks.

The attack was caught on nearby surveillance video, which Munn posted to her Instagram Stories and was shared by ABC7 New York reporter CeFann Kim on Twitter.

In the clip, the victim is seen outside of a store when a man violently pushes her down to the sidewalk.

"Witness says assailant threw box of spoons at her, yelling slurs before he shoved her. She blacked out, needed stitches on her forehead," Kim reported.

Munn's call to action comes one week after she shared an impassioned Instagram post asking for "help" in the fight against Asian American hate crimes.

"Over the past few days I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes," began Munn. "The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside."

She continued, "These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage."

"In just the past week a 91-year-old Asian American man was attacked from behind as he walked down the street in Oakland, an 84-year-old Thai American was murdered in San Francisco, a 64-year-old Vietnamese American woman was assaulted in San Jose and a Filipino American man was slashed in the face in Manhattan," added the Six actress.

"To simply exist as a minority in the country is seen as a protest to some. We need help amplifying the outage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country," she continued, signing off her message, "With Love, Olivia Munn / Proud Asian American."

"Racist rhetoric from the pandemic have targeted us as being the reason for coronavirus," said Wu, 46, according to ABC News. "And so, Asians across the board have been targeted, being pushed, attacked, spat on. Outside of San Francisco, in Los Angeles and in New York, these incidents are happening all over the country."