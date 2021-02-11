Olivia Munn Shares Powerful Message Condemning Anti-Asian Hate Crimes: 'We Need Help'

"The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside," the actress wrote

Olivia Munn is speaking out against the rise of violence against Asian Americans.

In an impassioned Instagram post Wednesday, the actress and television personality called for "help" in the fight against such crimes, which have seen an increase amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Over the past few days I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes," began Munn, 40. "The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside."

She continued, "These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage."

"In just the past week a 91-year-old Asian American man was attacked from behind as he walked down the street in Oakland, an 84-year-old Thai American was murdered in San Francisco, a 64-year-old Vietnamese American woman was assaulted in San Jose and a Filipino American man was slashed in the face in Manhattan," added the Six actress.

"To simply exist as a minority in the country is seen as a protest to some. We need help amplifying the outage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country," she continued, signing off her message, "With Love, Olivia Munn / Proud Asian American."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Racist rhetoric from the pandemic have targeted us as being the reason for coronavirus," said Wu, 46, according to ABC News. "And so, Asians across the board have been targeted, being pushed, attacked, spat on. Outside of San Francisco, in Los Angeles and in New York, these incidents are happening all over the country."

Image zoom Daniel Dae Kim (L); Daniel Wu | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu Offering $25K Reward to Find Suspect Who Assaulted Elderly Man in California

Acknowledging the problem, President Joe Biden issued an executive memorandum last month calling for sensitivity in language used for COVID-19 guidance by the Department of Health and Human Services, CNN reported.

"I'm directing federal agencies to combat resurgence of xenophobia, particularly against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, that we've seen skyrocket during this pandemic," Biden, 78, said in a speech on Jan. 26. "This is unacceptable and it's un-American. I've asked the Department of Justice to strengthen its partnership with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community to prevent those hate crimes."

He continued, "I've also asked the Department of Health and Human Services to put out best practices for combating xenophobia in our national response to COVID."