Olivia Munn Says Director Bryan Singer Disappeared from X-Men: Apocalypse Set for 10 Days

Olivia Munn says she didn't know what to think when director Bryan Singer allegedly disappeared off the set of a major blockbuster.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress recalled her bizarre experience filming 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse. She claimed Singer, citing a "thyroid issue," left the Montreal set of the film for over a week and headed back to Los Angeles to see a doctor.

"When we shot X-Men, I never shot a huge movie like that before. I didn’t know what was right or wrong, but I did know that it seems strange that Bryan Singer could check out and say he had a thyroid issue," Munn, 39, said.

"He was gone for about 10 days is my recollection. And he said, 'Continue. Keep filming.' And he texted to the actors, 'Hey guys. I’m busy right now. But just go ahead and start filming without me.' And we’d be like, 'OK.' And I never thought any of it was normal, but I didn’t realize that other people also thought it wasn’t normal," she added.

In response to Munn's allegations, Singer's publicist Howard Bragman told Variety, "He saw doctors in Montreal and then came back to see doctors in Los Angeles. And to the best of our recollection, it only affected two days of shooting."

After Apocalypse, Singer, 54, went on to get fired by 20th Century Fox from the 2017 set of Bohemian Rhapsody after becoming "unexpectedly unavailable," according to the studio.

In a statement at the time, Singer said he requested time off to be with his family during a “pressing health matter,” but Fox wouldn’t accommodate, he claimed, and subsequently let him go.

Singer's repeated absence from the set caused the movie to be delayed; the studio eventually went on to hire Dexter Fletcher as Singer's replacement.

Munn made her claim about Singer to make a point about the behavior she says she tolerated in Hollywood before the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

"I’m saying even before the #MeToo stuff was exposed — stuff that’s really horrendous and just nauseating to be around — there’s also just the bad behavior of people getting away with it. And no one in the world is so talented that it merits disrespecting other people and their time. And there are so many talented people waiting for an opportunity," Munn said.

Singer had several sexual harassment accusations against him after the success of Bohemian Rhapsody.

In a report by The Atlantic, four men spoke against Singer, claiming he seduced and had sex with them while they were underage — one as young as 13.

Singer’s lawyer told The Atlantic that the director categorically denies ever having sex with, or a preference for, underage men. The lawyer also noted that Singer has never been arrested for or charged with any crime.