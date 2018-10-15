Olivia Munn Wants David Foster in Her Life — But Not 'Like Katharine McPhee': See Her Comment

Olivia Munn wants to clarify: She does not have a crush on music legend David Foster.

After his daughter Sara Foster, of 90210 fame, commented on the 38-year-old actress’ Instagram that she wanted “to be Asian in my next life,” the former Newsroom star responded: “I love you Sara and I hope you’re Asian in your next life too. And as long as we’re wishing for things, I hope to have your legs, metabolism and Dad in my next life.”

Munn then followed up, “To clarify my last comment: I want to have your dad as a father figure in my next life, not have like Katharine McPhee.”

This is, of course, a reference to Foster’s engagement to the American Idol alum, despite their 34-year age gap. Rumors the pair were dating followed them for months beforehand, but they didn’t confirm the relationship — and that they had plans to marry — until July 2018.

“We genuinely love and respect each other and have for a very long time,” McPhee, 34, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview published in September. The pair first met in 2006 when Foster, 68, mentored her and other contestants on Season 5 of American Idol.

“She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job,” added Foster, who produced his fiancée’s first single. “But,” the father of seven continued, “the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”

Sara, 35, and her sister Erin, 37, who are both older than their future stepmother, have also formed their own relationship with the singer, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“They love Katharine, and they’re happy about the engagement,” the insider said. “Of course they joke about the age difference, but she’s so sweet and really gets along with the family. She’s spent a ton of time with them. No one has anything bad to say about her.”