Olivia Munn Hilariously Trips While Posing in Bikini on 40th Birthday: '2020 Strikes Again'

Olivia Munn is having a rough go of it.

As the X-Men: Apocalypse actress celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday, she attempted to take a harmless video to mark the big day on social media. Flashing the peace sign to the camera, Munn smiled as her hair blew in the breeze as she posed in front of a picturesque waterfall.

All was well — until the star stepped back in the shallow water only to twist her ankle. The moment she injured herself, Munn becomes visibly in pain, mouthing "Ow!" as she grabs her ankle and hops while the camera keeps rolling.

"2020 strikes again 🤕. Anyway, thanks for the birthday wishes! 🥳," she jokingly captioned the video on Instagram, adding her birthday photoshoot fail to the list of reasons why 2020 is notably unpleasant, to say the least.

The minor injury didn't seem to slow Munn down, however, as she continued posting over the weekend with glimpses at her camping trip. In one gallery of snapshots, the Newsroom star sat inside a tent, which she admitted was inarguably sweltering.

"Camping won’t be that hot they said. There’ll be so much to do they said. ⛺️☀️🥵," she captioned the post on Saturday.

The trip since improved for her, as Munn updated her followers with a sunny selfie on Sunday writing, "Still camping. Still hot. But more fun."

Last July, around the time she celebrated turning 39, Munn reflected on her childhood, telling PeopleTV that she was known to get in tussles as a girl.

"I used to get in fights a lot as a kid, lots of fights," she said at the time. "My step sister Annie and I were the same age and we did tae kwon do since we were little, and we would get in fights with boys a lot, and they'd always wanna try and challenge us because they knew that we did it."

"So we would fight all the time," Munn continued. "And you only get to go to the principal's office when you win, everybody knows that. ... My mom never ever grounded us and we never got in trouble for that."

Munn said her combative, never-back-down younger years "explains a lot about my personality" today.