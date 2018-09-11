Olivia Munn Felt 'Iced Out' by Her Predator Costars Due to Silence Over Casting Controversy

Olivia Munn is opening up more about feeling isolated from her costars amid The Predator‘s casting controversy.

Although Sterling K. Brown and Boyd Holbrook have since publicly offered Munn their support, the actress was initially the only cast member to speak out against director Shane Black casting his longtime friend, actor Steven Wilder Striegel, in The Predator, despite the fact that the actor is a registered sex offender. (The scene in which the actor appeared has since been deleted from the film.)

Munn explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday that she took it upon herself to inform her costars of the news before it was reported in the Los Angeles Times.

“It was going to be something that would get out there, so I wanted to give my costars the heads up so they wouldn’t be blindsided like I was,” she said. “I got chastised the next day by people at the studio for telling them, and why am I not just keeping it quiet? It’s gonna be OK, it got deleted, what’s the big deal?”

But following the initial conversation and the article being published, Munn said none of her costars reached out.

“Nobody talked to me. Nobody reached out that whole day. At first I thought maybe it was just because they don’t know what to say, they wanted to say it out of the way, but privately I did feel iced out,” she said.

Munn previously admitted, while doing press solo for the movie during the Toronto International Film Festival, that she didn’t feel supported by the rest of the cast and felt alone in standing up for what she felt was right.

“It’s not an easy thing to be the one to speak up. There are people who get mad at you for not helping them bury it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a very lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be sitting here with the rest of the cast.”

After Munn’s quotes were published, Brown and Holbrook released separate statements of support towards Munn, as well as apologies for not speaking out earlier.