Olivia Munn, 38, Cozies Up to Rumored Boyfriend Tucker Roberts, 28, at Scooter Braun's NYE Party

Looks like Olivia Munn rang in the new year with her new love.

The Predator actress, 38, cozied up to rumored boyfriend Tucker Roberts, 28, in pictures from Scooter Braun’s New Year’s Eve party, which the manager posted on Instagram. The group shots featured Munn sitting on Roberts’ lap as everyone cheered and smiled for the camera.

The two get even closer in a separate snap where Roberts wraps his right arm around Munn as she leans into him — all while Roberts is playfully grabbing Braun’s chin with his left hand in the background.

Roberts is the president of the Philadelphia Fusion, an eSports team part of the Overwatch League in which professional video game players compete in front of live audiences. His father is also the CEO of Comcast after his grandfather, Ralph Roberts, founded the major media conglomerate in 1963. Roberts’ dad Brian has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion and he oversaw the acquisition of NBC Universal in 2011.

Munn and Roberts were first spotted out together earlier in December on a shopping trip in Los Angeles. This is the first public relationship for Munn since splitting with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The former couple ended their relationship in May 2017, and their breakup came after months of engagement speculation that sparked when Munn was spotted with a diamond ring on her left ring finger. Today, Rodgers is now dating superstar race car driver Danica Patrick.