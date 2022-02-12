Oliver Hudson Shares What Room in Mom Goldie Hawn's House Is for Sexy Time: 'Dungeon Love'

"We're in the basement, so when the kids go to bed, it's dungeon love down here," Hudson said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

Oliver Hudson revealed how he and his wife enjoy romantic moments while living with his parents.

Hudson, 45, appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein to discuss living with his parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell — and how he and Erinn Bartlett adjusted to the temporary change.

"We're in the basement, so when the kids go to bed, you know, it's dungeon love down here," Hudson said Friday while also speaking about his partnership with StatHero.

During the episode, he also announced that he and his wife, 48, and their kids Rio Laura, 8, Bodhi Hawn, 11, and Wilder Brooks, 14, will soon be back in their own home.

"My last night is tonight," the Cleaning Lady star said. "Saturday, we move back into the house."

Hudson said the timing was "perfect" ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday. "I actually go to the Super Bowl on Sunday," he said. "So the timing is perfect. My mom's gonna be sad."

Though him and his family are finally packing their bags and going back home, Hudson joked that he could stay with Hawn and Russell indefinitely.

"Lemme tell you something, when you said it lightens up the pocketbook, I couldn't agree more," he told PEOPLE Every Day host Rubenstein. "I am comfortable, you know. I could save so much money by just convincing my family to live with my parents, but it's not gonna go over [well]. So we gotta get outta here."

When asked about what he'll miss most about staying with Hawn and Russell, he replied, "Honestly, being with my family. I mean, we're all very close, and we live close by."

He added, "I think I [will] just miss breakfast. My mom's an amazing cook. When I'm dealing with the kids in the morning, it's like you're lucky if you get a piece of toast, because you're late, your ass is late, and you need to get out. My mom has got a whole spread. It's sort of like being at a little bed and breakfast."

He first revealed he was living with his parents last month, telling E!'s Daily Pop that his home was being renovated.

"We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home.' So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here, my son is literally over that shoulder right now. You can see his little head, he's sleeping," Hudson said on the virtual call, motioning behind him to a bed.