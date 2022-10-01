Oliver Hudson Shares Hilarious Clip of Mom Goldie Hawn's Trampoline Workout — to Dua Lipa!

Oliver Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn appeared to be pretty pumped to join her son for the latest episode of his and wife Erinn's Unconsciously Coupled podcast.

In a video shared Friday to Oliver's Instagram, the Academy Award winner, 76, is seen jumping "for joy" on a mini trampoline to Dua Lipa's "Physical."

"Found a woman named @goldiehawn to be on our podcast @unconsciouslycoupled She insists I came out of her belly but I'm not buying it," Oliver, 46, captioned the post. "Go to my stories for the link!!! #jumpforjoy."

On Friday's episode of Unconsciously Coupled, Hawn and Oliver — whom the Laugh-In star shares with ex Bill Hudson — discussed her previous relationships. Hawn was married to Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 before marrying Bill in July 1976. She and Bill divorced in 1982, and Hawn has been with longtime partner Kurt Russell since 1983 (the two never married).

Hawn spoke with her son and daughter-in-law on the podcast about the difficulties she experienced while dating with children. Hawn is also mother to Kate Hudson, 43, and Wyatt Russell, 36.

"That must be hard to navigate," Oliver said.

"Before I met Kurt, there were some men in my life, and I didn't bring them home. However, I did bring one guy home. He wasn't going to be the dad ... but he was so much fun, and we had a great sexual relationship — everything was great," Hawn said, adding that they were in a long-distance international relationship.

"I always knew that he was not going to be that man," she said. "We laughed together, we had so much fun, and it was not going to work."

"We were together about two years," she said. "And then I met Kurt. Oddly enough, we were ready to break up."

She said she called the other man at "4 o'clock in the morning" to break up with him. "I was continually falling in love with Mr. Russell," Hawn said. "He was just my guy."

Hawn and Russell have been together for nearly 40 years, and the pair have been open about feeling that marriage was not necessary.

"We both had been through divorces," she said on Unconsciously Coupled, adding that love could quickly "turn to" hate. "So I thought, 'You know what, I'm not getting married.' And Kurt said, 'I don't want to.' "

"The one thing we were clear about is that we weren't getting married, and I only made promises in the morning when I woke up," she added, "which is: I still want to be with this guy."