Oliver Hudson Shares Hilarious Clip of Mom Goldie Hawn's Trampoline Workout — to Dua Lipa!

Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn invited Goldie Hawn to appear on Friday's episode of their Unconsciously Coupled podcast

By
Published on October 1, 2022 12:24 AM
Oliver Hudson (R) and Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Oliver Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn appeared to be pretty pumped to join her son for the latest episode of his and wife Erinn's Unconsciously Coupled podcast.

In a video shared Friday to Oliver's Instagram, the Academy Award winner, 76, is seen jumping "for joy" on a mini trampoline to Dua Lipa's "Physical."

"Found a woman named @goldiehawn to be on our podcast @unconsciouslycoupled She insists I came out of her belly but I'm not buying it," Oliver, 46, captioned the post. "Go to my stories for the link!!! #jumpforjoy."

On Friday's episode of Unconsciously Coupled, Hawn and Oliver — whom the Laugh-In star shares with ex Bill Hudson — discussed her previous relationships. Hawn was married to Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976 before marrying Bill in July 1976. She and Bill divorced in 1982, and Hawn has been with longtime partner Kurt Russell since 1983 (the two never married).

Hawn spoke with her son and daughter-in-law on the podcast about the difficulties she experienced while dating with children. Hawn is also mother to Kate Hudson, 43, and Wyatt Russell, 36.

"That must be hard to navigate," Oliver said.

"Before I met Kurt, there were some men in my life, and I didn't bring them home. However, I did bring one guy home. He wasn't going to be the dad ... but he was so much fun, and we had a great sexual relationship — everything was great," Hawn said, adding that they were in a long-distance international relationship.

"I always knew that he was not going to be that man," she said. "We laughed together, we had so much fun, and it was not going to work."

"We were together about two years," she said. "And then I met Kurt. Oddly enough, we were ready to break up."

She said she called the other man at "4 o'clock in the morning" to break up with him. "I was continually falling in love with Mr. Russell," Hawn said. "He was just my guy."

Oliver Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hawn and Russell have been together for nearly 40 years, and the pair have been open about feeling that marriage was not necessary.

"We both had been through divorces," she said on Unconsciously Coupled, adding that love could quickly "turn to" hate. "So I thought, 'You know what, I'm not getting married.' And Kurt said, 'I don't want to.' "

"The one thing we were clear about is that we weren't getting married, and I only made promises in the morning when I woke up," she added, "which is: I still want to be with this guy."

Related Articles
Oliver Hudson photographed on October 15, 2021 at Dust Studios in Los Angeles
Oliver Hudson Shares How He Recently Embarrassed His Daughter Rio, 9, While Out to Eat
Oliver Hudson; Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn Celebrate 'Wild and Crazy' Oliver Hudson's Birthday: 'Love You So So Much'
Oliver Hudson (R) and Goldie Hawn
Oliver Hudson Recalls Mom Goldie Hawn Convincing Him to Get Married: 'A Major Surprise for Sure'
Unknown
Kate Hudson Shares Topless Photo of Herself Sipping Coffee, Prompting Hilarious Response From Brother Oliver
Oliver Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Oliver Hudson Moved in with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell: 'There's a Chance We Won't Ever Leave'
Oliver Hudson (R) and Goldie Hawn
Oliver Hudson Says Mom Goldie Hawn Has Been Cooking Him 'Great' Breakfasts Since He Moved Home
Oliver Hudson (R) and Goldie Hawn
Oliver Hudson Shares What Room in Mom Goldie Hawn's House Is for Sexy Time: 'Dungeon Love'
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell kiss
Goldie Hawn Kisses Kurt Russell in Valentine's Day Photo: 'Happy Anniversary Loverboy'
Oliver Hudson on Live with Kelly and Ryan
Oliver Hudson Shows Off Mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Aspen Home: 'Curtains Are 30 Years Old'
Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn
Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Throwback of Goldie Hawn for Mother's Day: 'My Everything'
Oliver Hudson Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Oliver Hudson Reveals He's Moving Out of Goldie Hawn's House: 'My Mom's Gonna Be Sad'
Kurt Russell Cries Over Kate Hudson's Father's Day Tribute: 'Luckiest Father in the World'
Kurt Russell Cries at Kate Hudson's Father's Day Throwback Pic: 'Luckiest Father in the World'
Oliver Hudson
Watch Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Ride Backseat in Car with Oliver Hudson in Silence: 'No Words'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgLJwlgpe-4/ theoliverhudson Verified My ladybug lemon turned 9 today! My partner in fun! She’s fearless and is confident in who she is.. can’t really ask for much more! But when the boys start coming around she won’t like me anymore.. 22h
Oliver Hudson Calls Daughter Rio 'My Partner in Fun' in Sweet 9th Birthday Tribute
Oliver Hudson (R) and Goldie Hawn
Oliver Hudson Says Mom Goldie Hawn Was 'Crying' When His Family Recently Moved Out: 'Miss You Mommy'
Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Sweetest Moments With Their Grandchildren