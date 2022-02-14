Oliver Hudson sang about missing mom Goldie Hawn as he and his family finally moved back into their own house that had been undergoing a renovation

Oliver Hudson Says Mom Goldie Hawn Was 'Crying' When His Family Recently Moved Out: 'Miss You Mommy'

Goldie Hawn is missing having her son, daughter-in-law and grandkids around 24/7!

Oliver Hudson shared a hilarious video of himself singing about his family getting settled back in at their own home after they stayed with his mom Hawn, 76, and her longtime partner Kurt Russell while the Hudsons' house was undergoing a renovation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the clip, posted to Instagram Monday, The Cleaning Lady actor is shown making coffee in his kitchen as he sings, "I'm back home in my own house / Living with my mommy was nice, but now I feel like I need my space."

"My wife and my kids were happy to be back, but my mommy is crying at home," continues Hudson, 45. "My mommy is crying, everyone's crying, but I'm happy to be back home."

He concludes, "Mommy, Mommy, Mommy, I miss you, Mommy, but I'm happy to be back home."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Last month, Hudson revealed he'd been staying with his parents while his own home was being renovated.

"We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home.' So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here, my son is literally over that shoulder right now," he told E!'s Daily Pop on the virtual call, motioning behind him to a bed.

"Yeah, it's great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It's actually — there's a chance we won't leave, I'll tell you that," he joked.

Last week, Hudson appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast and gave an update on living with his parents, saying the "timing [was] perfect" for moving out since he would be attending the Super Bowl over the weekend but admitting, "My mom's gonna be sad."

RELATED VIDEO: Oliver Hudson Says Mom Goldie Hawn Has Been Cooking Him "Great" Breakfasts Since He Moved Home

Though he, his wife Erinn Bartlett and their kids Rio Laura, 8, Bodhi Hawn, 11, and Wilder Brooks, 14, would soon be back in their own home, Hudson said that staying with his famous parents had its perks.

"I could save so much money by just convincing my family to live with my parents, but it's not gonna go over [well]. So we gotta get outta here," he joked to PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein.

When asked what he'd miss most about staying with Hawn and Russell, 70, Hudson replied, "Honestly, being with my family. I mean, we're all very close, and we live close by."