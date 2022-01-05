Oliver Hudson said the police officers "started fighting over who was gonna make the phone call" to Kurt Russell about the arrest at the time

Oliver Hudson Says Kurt Russell 'Was Not a Happy Dad' When He Was Arrested at 16

Oliver Hudson once got into trouble as a teen — and the law enforcement officers argued over who got to call his movie-star dad.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday, The Cleaning Lady actor, 45, recalled a time when he was arrested as a teenager and Kurt Russell got the call about the incident.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I did get arrested when I was 16 years old. It was a crazy story 'cause they had to call the parents, and they said, 'What's your dad's name?' and I said, 'Oh my God. Kurt Russell,' " said Oliver, adding of their disbelief, "They're like, 'No, kid, what's your dad's name?' And I said, 'It's Kurt Russell.' "

"They started fighting over who was gonna make the phone call. It was crazy," he joked.

Co-host Kelly Ripa asked, "When Kurt gets that phone call, is he upset or is he understanding? Is he the Kurt I fantasize that he is?"

"Yes, he is. He is," said Oliver. "Look, we were stupid. We had paintball guns. We were doing dumb things, as kids do. He understood what it was like for him when he was the age; he did stupid stuff as well. But he was not a happy dad, let's just say that."

Oliver Hudson (L) and Kurt Russell pose for a photo after the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am at Thornblade Club held on May 16, 2008 Oliver Hudson and Kurt Russell in 2008 | Credit: Stan Badz/PGA TOUR/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in 2018, Hudson talked about the same incident while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing the punishment Russell, now 70, had him due at the time. He and a group of friends were brought to the police station after accidentally shooting a group of adults with fully-loaded paintball guns.

Once Russell came to the station to pick up Hudson, he told him what his punishment would be: shooting his own car with a paintball gun.

"My punishment was to shoot up my Honda Prelude with blue leather interior," he told Kimmel at the time. "I had to shoot up my car, dent it up, and drive that for the rest of my existence."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson Says She's Funnier Than Brother Oliver 'in Front of a Camera' But Not 'in Life'

"His philosophy is, I know what I did was wrong, right? So why ground me?" Hudson added. "So at point-blank range you're going to destroy your car and you're going to have to drive it for the rest of however long you own this car."