Oliver Hudson, son of Goldie Hawn, recalled the time when Madonna called his house to ask if then-boyfriend Warren Beatty was visiting

Oliver Hudson 'Lost' His Mind When He Answered Home Phone as a Kid and Madonna Was on Other Line

Oliver Hudson had quite the star-studded childhood.

While on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the 45-year-old actor was asked whether he ever had any crushes on his movie-star mom Goldie Hawn's friends while growing up. After a moment of thinking, Hudson recalled an adorable memory about crushing on Madonna.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Warren Beatty was dating Madonna at the time when I was little, and Madonna called the house and I answered the phone. She goes, 'Is Warren there?' and I said, 'Yeah, who's this?' She's like, 'It's Madonna.' I almost lost my mind," said Hudson.

"I still have a bet that I'm going to kiss Madonna at some point in my life, a $20 bet with my friends," he added. "So, Madonna, if you're listening, I'm ready still."

Beatty, now 84, costarred with Hawn, now 76, in movies like 1971's Dollars, 1975's Shampoo and 2001's Town & Country.

Oliver Hudson and Madonna Credit: getty (2)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beatty and Madonna, now 63, dated after meeting during filming for the 1991 film Dick Tracy, in which Madonna played lounge singer Breathless Mahoney. Their relationship didn't last much longer after the premiere of Dick Tracy, though.

In 2016, Beatty told PEOPLE about his relationship with Madonna, saying at the time, "She's a huge personality, diligent and disciplined and a spectacular dancer and performer. She's a phenomenon."

"My mom was — is — badass. We did a bunch of road trips, honestly," he said at the time. "There are a couple in particular that are very memorable just because we were young. We were in the Southwest just cruising around in her van, and it just felt free."