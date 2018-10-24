Oliver Hudson on the Craziest Punishment Kurt Russell Ever Gave Him: 'You're Gonna Destroy Your Car'

Kurt Russell is one strict dad!

Oliver Hudson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night where he revealed a crazy punishment Kurt Russell — who he lovingly calls Pa after Russell started dating his mom Goldie Hawn when Hudson was only 6 — enforced on him as a teenager.

At age 16, Hudson and a group of his friends were brought down to the police station after accidentally shooting a group of adults with fully-loaded paintball guns.

“We were all sitting there and [the police] go through and they say, ‘We’ve got to call your parents,’ and they get to me and say, ‘What’s your dad’s name?’” the 42-year-old actor recalled to Jimmy Kimmel.

Then “they start fighting over who is going to make the call,” Hudson recalled while laughing.

After Russell came to the station to pick up Hudson, he told him what his punishment would be — shooting up his own car with the paintball gun!

“My punishment was to shoot up my Honda Prelude with blue leather interior,” he told Kimmel. “I had to shoot up my car, dent it up, and drive that for the rest of my existence.”

“His philosophy is, I know what I did was wrong, right? So why ground me?” Hudson added. “So at point-blank range you’re going to destroy your car and you’re going to have to drive it for the rest of however long you own this car.”

The actor also opened up about his sister Kate Hudson, 39, welcoming her third child, a baby girl named Rani Rose, and joked that the new baby was ruining the family’s annual Halloween party.

“The baby ruined everything,” Hudson joked. “I said to Kate, ‘You know what, who cares? There’s a baby, let’s still have a fun party. The baby will sleep. She’s only a few weeks old. She won’t know anything. We’ll just get wildly drunk and no one will know the difference.’”