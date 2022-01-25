Oliver Hudson Moved in with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell: 'There's a Chance We Won't Ever Leave'

Oliver Hudson is getting cozy at his mom's house.

The Cleaning Lady star, 45, recently moved his family into Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's home while his place has some work done, and he told E!'s Daily Pop that staying there isn't half bad.

"We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home.' So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here, my son is literally over that shoulder right now. You can see his little head, he's sleeping," Hudson said on the virtual call, motioning behind him to a bed.

"Yeah, it's great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It's actually— there's a chance we won't leave, I'll tell you that," he joked.

Hudson and wife Erinn, whom he wed in 2006, share three children: Rio Laura, 8, Bodhi Hawn, 11, and Wilder Brooks, 14.

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, Hudson recalled going on family trips with Hawn and his sister Kate Hudson. "My mom was — is — badass. We did a bunch of road trips, honestly," he said at the time. "There are a couple in particular that are very memorable just because we were young. We were in the Southwest just cruising around in her van, and it just felt free."

"We didn't have all of what we have today, and we weren't stopping and watching television," he continued. "It was just this freedom of being out in the world with nothing but us and the wilderness and nature."

Oliver Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Earlier this month, Hudson appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan virtually from Hawn and Russell's Aspen home while the family vacationed together. He said, "Mom built this house first and then my step-dad Kurt built the other house. So we lived here in 1985 for two years."

Hudson said Aspen is a special place for him and his family, who've been visiting the Colorado town for 37 years. "It's a bit of a time capsule. Those curtains that you see are like 30 years old, you know what I mean? Mom refuses to update, which kind of is great."