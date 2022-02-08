"That just set me back like three years emotionally," Oliver Hudson joked on Instagram while discussing a recent trip to Las Vegas

Oliver Hudson Jokes That He Is 'Done' with Las Vegas: I'm 'Way Too Old to Do That Anymore'

Oliver Hudson is calling it quits with Las Vegas — at least for now!

The Cleaning Lady actor, 45, jokingly said on his Instagram Story Monday that he's cutting ties with Sin City after a recent trip.

"Just got back from Vegas. Total of about five hours of sleep in two days," he said, adding that he's "too old — way too old to do that anymore. No more. Done."

Hudson said that the video served as his "official retirement" announcement from Vegas, adding: "I'm not doing that anymore. It's just not worth it. In the moment it's like, 'You're having fun with your friends.' No, just no."

"I feel like that just set me back like three years emotionally, honestly," he said of the trip before bidding one final farewell.

"Vegas, it's been real, but it's over," Hudson concluded. "It's over."

The actor's 1 million Instagram followers have been getting a kick out of his hilarious videos. On Friday, Hudson posted a clip of himself riding in a car with his parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, in the backseat.

"No words...," he captioned the 15-second clip in which the famous family sat in silence.

"Hahahahaha," Hawn replied in the comments, while another user commented, "Ughhh I wish you all had a show."

Last month, Hudson revealed that he and his family temporarily moved in with Hawn, 76, and Russell, 70, while his home has work done. He told E!'s Daily Pop that staying with them isn't half bad either.

"We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home.' So I am living with Mom and Dad, kids are here, my son is literally over that shoulder right now. You can see his little head, he's sleeping," Hudson explained on the virtual call, motioning behind him to a bed.

"Yeah, it's great. Breakfast is made; Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It's actually — there's a chance we won't leave, I'll tell you that," he joked.