Oliver Hudson Gives Heartfelt Performance of Michael Jackson's 'The Girl Is Mine' in Hilarious Video

Oliver Hudson is channeling his inner King of Pop!

The actor, 45, shared a fun video of him singing Michael Jackson's 1982 hit "The Girl Is Mine" on Instagram Wednesday. Putting on his shoes while sitting on a bed and surrounded by pillows, Hudson executed quite the falsetto as he belted the popular song, occasionally glancing at the camera.

"The girl is mine.," Hudson wrote in the straightforward caption.

The actor earned raves from his fans and followers. "You are winning at life," one user wrote in the comments section, while another joked: "It's crazy that people think Kate [Hudson] has all the talent…. I beg to differ."

The Cleaning Lady actor is never afraid to show off his vocals. Last month, he shared a hilarious clip of himself singing about his family getting settled back in their own home after they stayed with his mom Goldie Hawn, 76, and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, 70, while the Hudson home was undergoing a renovation.

In the Instagram video, Hudson makes coffee in his kitchen as he sings, "I'm back home in my own house / Living with my mommy was nice, but now I feel like I need my space."

"My wife and my kids were happy to be back, but my mommy is crying at home," continues Hudson. "My mommy is crying, everyone's crying, but I'm happy to be back home."

He concludes, "Mommy, Mommy, Mommy, I miss you, Mommy, but I'm happy to be back home."

After first revealing he was living with Hudson and Russell in January, Hudson later appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein on Feb. 11 and said he was moving out.

"My last night is tonight," Hudson said at the time. "Saturday, we move back into the house."

Though Hudson said the timing was "perfect" ahead of the Super Bowl, which was the following Sunday, he added that briefly living with his famous parents had its perks.

"Lemme tell you something, when you said it lightens up the pocketbook, I couldn't agree more," he said. "I am comfortable, you know. I could save so much money by just convincing my family to live with my parents, but it's not gonna go over [well]. So we gotta get outta here."

When asked about what he'll miss most about staying with Hawn and Russell, he replied, "Honestly, being with my family. I mean, we're all very close, and we live close by."

