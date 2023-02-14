Oliver Hudson Bares His Butt in NSFW Valentine's Day Photo: 'Thank You and Enjoy the Show'

Oliver Hudson has a lot of love to share with his followers this Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, the actor promoted the latest episode of his Unconsciously Coupled podcast, which he hosts alongside his wife Erinn, by sharing a backside photo of him standing with his hands on his waist, dressed only in black tennis shoes and matching black crew socks.

"Please listen to my podcast @unconsciouslycoupled It would mean a great deal to me and my family.. especially @katehudson," wrote the 46-year-old actor in the post's caption.

The bottomless snap features a heart emoji protecting a view of his most intimate area.

Hudson — whose sister is Kate Hudson and whose mother is Goldie Hawn — said that an "unrated version of this post" was in his Instagram Story, joking, "Thank you and enjoy the show."

The father of three has embraced nudity in multiple social media posts, joking that he uses it to embarrass his children — Wilder Brooks, 15, Bodhi Hawn, 12, and Rio Laura, 9.

"They're so used to my insanity that I can't get anything by them now," Hudson said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March of last year. "The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they're just like, 'Dad, please chill out.' But I do my best to embarrass them."

"You're not a father unless you're embarrassing your children," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While speaking with PEOPLE for the 2021 Sexiest Man Alive issue, he stressed that his family environment as a child helped him become comfortable in his skin.

"It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly," he said at the time. "Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked and it's the way it is."

"Even now with my kids, we're just naked people. That's just the way it is," he expressed. "I'm definitely comfortable with it."