Oliver Hudson Bares His Butt in NSFW Valentine's Day Photo: 'Thank You and Enjoy the Show'

"Unrated version of this post in stories," Hudson captioned a nude Instagram photo with a heart emoji placed under his butt, asking followers to listen to the Valentine's Day episode of his podcast

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 14, 2023 09:32 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Oliver Hudson attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Oliver Hudson has a lot of love to share with his followers this Valentine's Day.

On Tuesday, the actor promoted the latest episode of his Unconsciously Coupled podcast, which he hosts alongside his wife Erinn, by sharing a backside photo of him standing with his hands on his waist, dressed only in black tennis shoes and matching black crew socks.

"Please listen to my podcast @unconsciouslycoupled It would mean a great deal to me and my family.. especially @katehudson," wrote the 46-year-old actor in the post's caption.

The bottomless snap features a heart emoji protecting a view of his most intimate area.

Hudson — whose sister is Kate Hudson and whose mother is Goldie Hawn — said that an "unrated version of this post" was in his Instagram Story, joking, "Thank you and enjoy the show."

The father of three has embraced nudity in multiple social media posts, joking that he uses it to embarrass his childrenWilder Brooks, 15, Bodhi Hawn, 12, and Rio Laura, 9.

"They're so used to my insanity that I can't get anything by them now," Hudson said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March of last year. "The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they're just like, 'Dad, please chill out.' But I do my best to embarrass them."

"You're not a father unless you're embarrassing your children," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While speaking with PEOPLE for the 2021 Sexiest Man Alive issue, he stressed that his family environment as a child helped him become comfortable in his skin.

"It comes from growing up in a very open family, honestly," he said at the time. "Nudity has never been taboo. We were all born naked and it's the way it is."

"Even now with my kids, we're just naked people. That's just the way it is," he expressed. "I'm definitely comfortable with it."

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André Pose for Nude Valentine's Day Photos Amid Rumored Romance
Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date
Christina Hall Enjoys Arcade with Sons While Husband Josh Takes Daughter Taylor on Disneyland Date
13936210. Eric Andre/Instagram
How Celebrities Are Celebrating Valentine's Day 2023
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Timeline
Oliver Hudson
Oliver Hudson Says He Does 'His Best' to Embarrass His Kids: 'They're So Used to My Insanity'
Oliver Hudson; Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn Celebrate 'Wild and Crazy' Oliver Hudson's Birthday: 'Love You So So Much'
Oliver Hudson
Oliver Hudson Gets Adorable Makeover from Daughter Rio: 'The Hair Is Interesting'
Oliver Hudson (R) and Goldie Hawn
Oliver Hudson Shares Hilarious Clip of Mom Goldie Hawn's Trampoline Workout — to Dua Lipa!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgLJwlgpe-4/ theoliverhudson Verified My ladybug lemon turned 9 today! My partner in fun! She’s fearless and is confident in who she is.. can’t really ask for much more! But when the boys start coming around she won’t like me anymore.. 22h
Oliver Hudson Calls Daughter Rio 'My Partner in Fun' in Sweet 9th Birthday Tribute
Unknown
Kate Hudson Shares Topless Photo of Herself Sipping Coffee, Prompting Hilarious Response From Brother Oliver
Kate Hudson Shares Photos of Her Kids on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids Pose Together on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
Kate Hudson and her kids
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Nikki Reed and actor Ian Somerhalder attend Heifer Internationals 4th Annual Beyond Hunger Gala at the Montage on September 18, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Heifer International works to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Relationship Timeline
Kurt Russell Cries Over Kate Hudson's Father's Day Tribute: 'Luckiest Father in the World'
Kurt Russell Cries at Kate Hudson's Father's Day Throwback Pic: 'Luckiest Father in the World'
Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Sweetest Photos with Their Grandchildren
Kate Hudson Called Tom Cruise to Ask Skydiving Advice
Kate Hudson Called Tom Cruise for Skydiving Advice — and He 'Was So All About It'