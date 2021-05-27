Watch Gael García Bernal Fight Against Time in Full-Length Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Old

Time is anything but a construct in M. Night Shyamalan's newest film.

A full-length trailer for the famed horror director's latest project, Old, dropped on Thursday, giving a more intense glimpse at the story of a group of people who vacation on a desolate island only to soon find themselves aging at a rapid pace.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer opens with a father (Gael García Bernal) and mother (Phantom Thread's Vicky Krieps) arriving at their destination with their two young children, where they soon meet others and discover a strange assortment of items from their hotel abandoned on the beach.

After they come across a dead body and notice its rapid decomposition, they soon realize they, too, are quickly skipping across years in their physical appearance — including the couple's son (Alex Wolff) and daughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Old Trailer for Old | Credit: Universal Pictures

Old Trailer for Old | Credit: Universal Pictures

Old Gael Garcia Bernal, Alex Wolff Trailer for Old | Credit: Universal Pictures

The group finds themselves racing against the clock to figure out what is going on and keep themselves from succumbing to the power of the island.

"My daughter just turned 6 two weeks ago," one man (played by Rufus Sewell) says as the little girl is shown growing up into a young woman (played by Eliza Scanlen) and, soon, preparing to give birth.

Near the end of the trailer, Sewell's character is taken over by what appears to be a virus that creeps up his limbs and into his face, rendering him unrecognizable.

"Oh no ... we're here for a reason," says Bernal's character, before his adult children light a match inside a cave and are seemingly terrified by an unknown entity offscreen.

Old Gael Garcia Bernal Gael García Bernal in Old | Credit: Universal Pictures

Old Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff Trailer for Old | Credit: Universal Pictures

RELATED VIDEO: M. Night Shyamalan's Greatest On-Screen Twists and Turns

Old — which serves as Shyamalan's first directorial return to the big screen since 2019's Glass — was first previewed in a teaser trailer that aired during the 2021 Super Bowl in February.

The film is based on a graphic novel by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters titled Sandcastle. The graphic novel follows beachgoers trapped in a time warp as they come to terms with death.

The director behind Split and The Sixth Sense, 50, also shared the new trailer on his Instagram, as well as "a snippet of the time [he] spent filming" Old.