Old School Premiered 19 Years Ago Today! See the Hilarious Cast Then & Now
The film about having a great time back at college is ... old enough to go to college
Luke Wilson
Then: Wilson played Mitch Martin, a lawyer left heartbroken by his cheating girlfriend, prompting him to find a fresh start near a college campus and an unexpected turn as the "godfather" of the Lambda Epsilon Omega fraternity.
Now: The actor kept the laughs coming in films like Anchorman and The Family Stone, mixing it up with more serious turns in The Goldfinch. He's also shown interest in reprising his role in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3.
Will Ferrell
Then: The funnyman brought movie icon Frank the Tank to life, going streaking in the quad and having "a pretty nice little Saturday" while trying to find himself and repair his marriage.
Now: Where hasn't he been? The married father of two went right into Anchorman, Wedding Crashers and Talladega Nights following his time in the frat, and brought his SNL-born George W. Bush impression to Broadway in the play You're Welcome America. Most recently, he joined pal Paul Rudd for the AppleTV+ seriesThe Shrink Next Door.
Vince Vaughn
Then: As Bernard Campbell, he pushed Mitch to launch the fraternity, re-living his glory days while actually married with kids.
Now: Also a married father of two, he joined his costars in Anchorman and took the lead in Dodgeball. He moved into the rom-com realm with The Break-Up (costarring then-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston) and Four Christmases (alongside Reese Witherspoon) before returning to more serious roots in 2015's True Detective.
Ellen Pompeo
Then: Pompeo played Mitch's high school crush Nicole, caught in a relationship with cheating boyfriend Mark before seeing the light and getting together with Mitch — after being turned off by his frat boy behavior.
Now: Since 2005, married mom of three Pompeo has led the crew at Seattle Grace Hospital as Grey's Anatomy's Dr. Meredith Grey.
Craig Kilborn
Then: The TV host stepped into the role of Mark, Nicole's no-good boyfriend who was both cheating on her and out to get Mitch.
Now: More known for his hosting work than acting, Kilborn was in the midst of The Late Late Show when Old School premiered. He continued his work on The Daily Show through 2015, but has otherwise kept a low profile both on- and off-screen.
Leah Remini
Then: Remini shined as Bernard's sassy wife Lara, who stood up to Frank and for her girlfriends.
Now: Married with one daughter and three stepsons, Remini continued her work on the sitcom King of Queens and took various TV roles in the years that followed. She's become an outspoken critic of her former religion, Scientology, winning Emmys for her documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. She currently hosts Game Show Network's PEOPLE Puzzler.
Jeremy Piven
Then: Piven played it straight as Dean Pritchard, picked on by Mitch, Frank and Bernard growing up and now in charge of Harrison University and out to end Lambda Epsilon Omega.
Now: Piven earned a handful of Golden Globes and Emmys for his work as agent Ari Gold in Entourage. He kept up his TV work when the HBO hit wrapped on the series Mr. Selfridge. In 2017 and 2018, however, several women came forward accusing the actor of sexual misconduct, allegations he vehemently denied.
Perrey Reeves
Then: Piven's future Entourage wife was Frank's beleaguered new wife, who watched him spin out of control as he got more involved with the fraternity.
Now: After Entourage (and the subsequent movie) she moved on to the TV series Covert Affairs and Famous in Love. She is married with one child.
The Rest of the Cast
Everyone from Snoop and Elisha Cuthbert to James Carville and Seann William Scott appeared in the film, though Wilson, Vaughn and Ferrell's college-aged (and not-so-college-aged) fraternity brothers also stole the show in the film. One noticeable standout, Patrick Cranshaw, who played beloved very senior fraternity brother Blue, died in 2005.