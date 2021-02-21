Old School Premiered 19 Years Ago Today! See the Hilarious Cast Then & Now

Then: Wilson played Mitch Martin, a lawyer left heartbroken by his cheating girlfriend, prompting him to find a fresh start near a college campus and an unexpected turn as the "godfather" of the Lambda Epsilon Omega fraternity.

Now: The actor kept the laughs coming in films like Anchorman and The Family Stone, mixing it up with more serious turns in The Goldfinch. He's also shown interest in reprising his role in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3.