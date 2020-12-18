Olaf Himself, Josh Gad, Reveals He's 'Not Very Good' at Building a Snowman

"You would think that I would have it down, but growing up in South Florida has really not proven helpful in that endeavor," Josh Gad tells PEOPLE

Josh Gad may play one of the most popular snowmen in the world, but even he has trouble making one in real life.

The actor, who voices Olaf, Frozen's beloved singing snowman, tells PEOPLE he's actually "not very good" at building one himself.

Gad — who's currently in Utah with his wife, Ida Darvish, and their two daughters Isabella Eve, 6, and Ava Tanya, 9 — says he has plans to join his daughters in building a snowman but admits he might require some assistance.

"I'm not very good at that task," he says with a laugh. "You would think that I would have it down, but growing up in South Florida has really not proven helpful in that endeavor."

In fact, Gad, 39, says he didn't experience his first winter until he went to college in Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University.

"And ever since, I have just loved having a change of seasons," he says. "But specifically, winter because there's something just so warm, ironically, about this part of the year. There's something wonderfully hopeful about it."

As for Gad's daughters' love of snowmen, he says there's some competition between Olaf and Frosty the Snowman.

"They're so not fussed by Olaf at this point," he reveals, teasing, "I think they're, frankly, on the Frosty bandwagon and it's a little upsetting, it's a little frustrating."

But on Friday, Gad proved there are no hard feelings between Olaf and Frosty as he paid his respects to the "OG Snowman" with a tribute on Instagram.

In preparing for the holidays, Gad recently partnered with Captain Morgan to create an audio retelling of a classic holiday tale with a 2020-inspired twist, titled Twas the End of 2020.

The actor lent his voice for the all-too-relatable reading, which can be found on Captain Morgan's YouTube channel with lyrics to read along.

"I think we all have the ability to recognize that this has not been the smoothest of years and this message of recapping in such a hilarious way, while juxtaposing it against this message of hope for 2021, was such a great feel good opportunity," Gad shares.