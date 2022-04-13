Official Competition is in theaters June 17

See Penélope Cruz Raise the Tension for Antonio Banderas in Hilarious Official Competition Trailer

Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas are a match made in comedy heaven.

The two actors star alongside Oscar Martínez in the upcoming Spanish-language film Official Competition, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the hilarious trailer.

"When a billionaire entrepreneur impulsively decides to create an iconic movie, he demands the best," an official synopsis reads. "Renowned filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Cruz, 47) is recruited to mastermind this ambitious endeavor."

"Completing the all-star team are two actors with massive talent but even bigger egos: Hollywood heartthrob Félix Rivero (Banderas, 61) and radical theatre actor Iván Torres (Martínez, 72). Both are legends, but not exactly best friends," the synopsis adds.

Official Competition Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz in Official Competition (2022) | Credit: Courtesy Manolo Pavon/IFC Films

"Through a series of increasingly eccentric trials set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies. Who will be left when the cameras finally start rolling?" the synopsis concludes.

In the 2-minute trailer, Félix and Iván's very different personalities are shown going up against one another, with Lola telling the film's investor, "I'm interested in that tension."

"This is the story of two brothers, and rivalry," she adds, as her two actors take jabs at each other throughout the preview.

Official Competition Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Oscar Martínez in Official Competition (2022) | Credit: Courtesy AccuSoft Inc./IFC Films

Lola soon puts the men to the ultimate test that "increases the tension": a session of sitting underneath a gigantic rock.

Later, the filmmaker is shown doing the Floss dance — no doubt in an effort to ease her own tension — before Iván angrily breaks a chair at Félix's feet.

"I love it," the investor tells Lola of her movie idea, to which she responds, "Wait, it doesn't end there."