Octavia Spencer told Ellen DeGeneres that her home is haunted by a spirit who acts as her "protector" because he "sorts out the bad people that shouldn't be there"

Octavia Spencer Says Her House Is Haunted by the Ghost of a Western Movie Star: 'I Love Him'

Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Friday, December 3. In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Octavia Spencer is revealing the unexpected guest she shares her house with: the ghost of a Western film star.

Spencer, 51, opened up about her supernatural roommate during a Friday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In a sneak peek for her episode, The Hidden Figures star told host Ellen DeGeneres that her home is haunted, but she welcomes the spirit's presence.

"I need to know about your house being haunted, because I really love stories like this," DeGeneres, 63, told Spencer, admitting to her guest that she truly believes in ghosts.

"I do too," Spencer replied, before explaining, "I grew up watching Westerns, and I bought this house, and it was owned by a guy who did Westerns, so I must have been a fan of his."

Octavia Spencer Credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage

Spencer purchased a 1927 Spanish-style house in Toluca Lake in 2013. She told DeGeneres that the ghost who she claims came with the property is her "protector."

"I love him, because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn't be there," Spencer explained. "He runs them out."

"If they stay at my place, they don't wanna come back. And that's how I know that they don't belong here," she continued. "If you're a person that belongs there, everybody is like, 'Oh, your place is so welcoming. It's so great.' And that's how I feel about it."

When DeGeneres asked if she's experienced any spooky moments at home, like doors closing on their own, Spencer said, "Well, when I leave for a long time he's a little shady."

"The doors close, the lights go off when I turn them on," she said. "The only problem — I love my ghost, I just don't want you bringing your ghost to my house. I don't want anybody's ghost thinking they can be friends with my ghost."

Spencer added, "My ghost can haunt me, but he doesn't haunt me. We have boundaries."

While Spencer claims to live with a ghost, she's also tapping into her love for the supernatural with her upcoming Apple TV+ film, Spirited. The actress stars alongside Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in the holiday musical, which adapts the story of the Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol.