Octavia Spencer Doesn't Understand Why Ellen Hasn't Hooked Her Up with Brad Pitt Yet

Octavia Spencer is setting her sights on one of America’s most eligible bachelors.

The Oscar winner, 46, stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where host Ellen DeGeneres asked Spencer to take her pick of Hollywood’s hottest men, and then offered to set her up.

“Did Brad Pitt say something about me? Is that what this is about?” Spencer jokingly responded. “‘Cause I saw him Sunday and I squeezed him, is that what this is about? Well, you can hook me up with Brad.”

She continued while winking at the crowd, “But we’re just friends, Brad and I. Brad Pitt”

Spencer also talked about working out with Instant Family costar Mark Wahlberg and his aggressive fitness routine that sees him hit the gym every day at 4 a.m. and go to bed by 7:30 p.m.

“I didn’t think it was real, the waking up and working out at 4 o’clock. I thought like, every other time,” she said. “But they really do get up every morning…All joking aside, he is such a fitness guru that he has helped me modify what I’d been doing with my trainer. And I love him for that, ’cause fitness and weight loss is such a personal journey, so when you have a god like that helping you, you’re like, ‘Thank you, god!’ “

Wahlberg, 47, recently cleared up misconceptions about his workout routine, which he shared in full on his Instagram story earlier this year. The regimen sees him waking up at 2:30 a.m., which Wahlberg said is unavoidable.

“It’s taking an hour and a half, an hour and 45 minutes to do the workout,” he told Willie Geist on Sunday Today. “I got to get up, do my prayers and stuff before that, eat breakfast, do my training, then do all my reading and stuff for work.”