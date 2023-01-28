Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17

Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back.

The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together.

Spencer had previously worked as an intern on the 1990 film The Long Walk Home, starring Spacek and Whoopi Goldberg, at age 17.

"I was an intern, and they paid me a hundred dollars a week as an intern. And I got to work in the extras casting department. And I had so much fun entertaining the extras," Spencer recalled of her time working on the movie while shooting on location in Alabama.

"It was so much fun. But I, you know, got to meet Sissy. And then to work with her again on The Help, it was so crazy," she said.

"But she didn't remember you?" host Marc Maron asked the Hidden Figures star.

"She actually did. She did, she did. And I reminded her," Spencer continued. "We talked about her daughter because Schuyler [Fisk] was 3 when she did The Long Walk Home. It was pretty amazing, actually."

"It's interesting to come full circle like that and actually be able to share that story again with Sissy," Maron noted.

"With Sissy and with Whoopi when The Help came out," Spencer added.

Released in 2011, The Help follows a white Mississippi woman (Emma Stone), who interviews Black women about their time serving white families as maids. The film also starred Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, Viola Davis and Cicely Tyson.

Spencer won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as the rebellious maid Minny Jackson, while Spacek, 73, played Mrs. Walters, an older woman who had a soft spot for Minny after she previously worked for Walters in her nursing home.