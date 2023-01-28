Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17

The Oscar winner worked as an intern on the 1990 film The Long Walk Home, starring Spacek, long before they costarred in The Help together

By
Published on January 28, 2023 12:24 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock (6257198ba) Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Sissy Spacek Viola Davis, left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Sissy Spacek are seen backstage after accepting the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "The Help" at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on in Los Angeles. Viola Davis also won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "The Help SAG Awards Insider, Los Angeles, USA
Photo: Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back.

The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together.

Spencer had previously worked as an intern on the 1990 film The Long Walk Home, starring Spacek and Whoopi Goldberg, at age 17.

THE HELP, from left: Bryce Dallas Howard, Sissy Spacek, Octavia Spencer, 2011. ph: Dale Robinette/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
Dale Robinette/©Walt Disney Studios

"I was an intern, and they paid me a hundred dollars a week as an intern. And I got to work in the extras casting department. And I had so much fun entertaining the extras," Spencer recalled of her time working on the movie while shooting on location in Alabama.

"It was so much fun. But I, you know, got to meet Sissy. And then to work with her again on The Help, it was so crazy," she said.

"But she didn't remember you?" host Marc Maron asked the Hidden Figures star.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dreamworks Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884951a) Sissy Spacek The Help - 2011 Director: Tate Taylor Dreamworks Pictures USA Scene Still Drama La Couleur des sentiments
Dreamworks Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

"She actually did. She did, she did. And I reminded her," Spencer continued. "We talked about her daughter because Schuyler [Fisk] was 3 when she did The Long Walk Home. It was pretty amazing, actually."

"It's interesting to come full circle like that and actually be able to share that story again with Sissy," Maron noted.

"With Sissy and with Whoopi when The Help came out," Spencer added.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dreamworks Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884951z) Octavia Spencer The Help - 2011 Director: Tate Taylor Dreamworks Pictures USA Scene Still Drama La Couleur des sentiments
Dreamworks Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

Released in 2011, The Help follows a white Mississippi woman (Emma Stone), who interviews Black women about their time serving white families as maids. The film also starred Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, Viola Davis and Cicely Tyson.

Spencer won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as the rebellious maid Minny Jackson, while Spacek, 73, played Mrs. Walters, an older woman who had a soft spot for Minny after she previously worked for Walters in her nursing home.

