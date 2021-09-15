Octavia Spencer Says She's Privately Apologized to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari After Prenup Joke

Octavia Spencer is clarifying her joke about Britney Spears' engagement to Sam Asghari.

After Spears, 39, posted the engagement news to her Instagram page on Sunday, Spencer, 51, commented below, "Make him sign a prenup," as captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

On Wednesday, though, the Hidden Figures actress shared her own post addressing the joke and noting that she has apologized to Spears and Asghari, 27.

"Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke," she wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple. "My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of."

"Britney's fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she's found happiness. We're thrilled for her. So let's show them love.👇🏽 #nonegativity," Spencer continued of Spears, who has been in an ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship.

Asghari commented below, writing, "You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever. Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory. 🙏 💯 ❤️"

The actor, who has been dating Spears for more than four years, previously teased about having an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement when he and the popstar wed.

In an Instagram story posted Monday, Asghari wrote that he and Spears would be protecting their personal assets before tying the knot.

"Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup. Of course, we're getting an ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day," he joked along with two crying-laughing emojis.

In her initial engagement announcement, Spears posted a video of herself flashing her new diamond ring as she stood beside Asghari, writing in the caption, "I can't f—ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"