The actress, 50, posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday, showing a text exchange between her and Taraji P. Henson

Octavia Spencer Reveals Taraji P. Henson Played an April Fools' Day Joke on Her: 'My Heart Dropped'

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actress Octavia Spencer attends the 'Hidden Figures' premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Ernesto Di Stefano Photography/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actress Octavia Spencer attends the 'Hidden Figures' premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Ernesto Di Stefano Photography/Getty Images) Image zoom

Octavia Spencer had quite the scare on April Fools' Day!

The actress, 50, posted a photo to Instagram on Thursday, showing a text exchange between her and Taraji P. Henson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Did you mean to post nudes on your story?" the text from Henson read. After a large break in the message, another line read: April Fools! Just kidding, in case your heart dropped!"

Spencer responded, "Girl my heart dropped."

"Just got this from @tarajiphenson and nearly fainted," she wrote in the caption. "Omg #ShesSoDayumFunny #ScaredTheHellOuttaMe"

Spencer wasn't Henson's only target. Her Empire co-star Gabourey Sidibe commented on Spencer's post: "I got it too! I threw the phone!"

InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown said: "I got it too from the Very Mean Lady."

Canadian singer and actress Deborah Cox also got the message, apparently.

"It's circulating!!" she commented on Spencer's post.

Plenty of other friends thought the prank was hilarious, including Mindy Kaling who commented "hahahahahaha"

RELATED VIDEO: Octavia Spencer Shares What Receiving a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020 Means to Her

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Spencer teamed up with real-life pal Melissa McCarthy in the first trailer for their new Netflix film Thunder Force, which sees their characters reunite as adults after being best friends as kids.

McCarthy and Spencer have long been friends and previously told PEOPLE they relished working together on the superhero comedy, directed by McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone.

"Working with Melissa has always been an amazing experience," Spencer told PEOPLE. "She's extremely talented, kind, funny, the first person to arrive and the last one to leave the set. It was a delight to do scenes with her because she always brought something different to each take. Usually, something extremely hilarious! It was difficult for me to not break character and laugh…sometimes, I just couldn't help myself because there is only one Melissa McCarthy. She's the best there is!"