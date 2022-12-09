Octavia Spencer Jokes That Will Ferrell is 'Not an Adult Elf' but Rather 'One of the Smartest People'

The Oscar-winning actress spoke about working with Ferrell on another Christmas film, Spirited, years after his smash hit Elf, on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast

By
Published on December 9, 2022 04:30 PM

Octavia Spencer cannot say enough wonderful things about her pal and Spirited co-star, Will Ferrell.

On Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Quest for Sleep narrator, 52, shared

"I can tell you that Will is definitely not an adult elf," Spencer joked to host Janine Rubenstein, in reference to the actor's previous smash-hit holiday film. She then added that that the SNL alum is "one of the smartest people I've ever worked with."

The Oscar-winning actress joined Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Sunita Mani for this season's Spirited, and had just as much fun making the musical comedy (based on A Christmas Carol) as you'd imagine — though she definitely felt the "pressure" to bring the laughs. "When you're opposite people like ... Ryan and Will, I can say it can be a little intimidating," she says. "But I had so much fun doing it!"

She commends the "brilliant writing team" for a much-needed film that "brings joy" and "an amount of escapism for people right now."

Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell 'Spirited' film screening, BFI Southbank Centre, London, UK - 15 Nov 2022
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

As for Spencer and Ferrell's friendship, it appears the admiration is mutual, as Ferrell, 55, was on hand to support Spencer at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Dec. 8. He even shut down a heckler who tried to interrupt his speech by declaring, "Not on Octavia's day!"

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Octavia Spencer attends the 2016 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Spencer also discussed another project of hers, a documentary called The Quest for Sleep, and explained why it was so important to her.

"I don't have a good relationship with sleep. I never have. It's affecting me now," she said. "In my business it's sort of a badge of honor to say, 'I didn't get any sleep last night.' And I was hearing that across several industries and I thought, 'We need to start prioritizing our sleep. Sleep is elemental and integral, you know, for survival."

As is laughter! PEOPLE caught up with Spencer on the carpet for the Nov. 7 Spirited premiere, and when asked how she kept a straight face shooting with comedic icons like Ferrell and Reynolds, she said, "You know what? That's the thing. You don't have to."

The Quest for Sleep is available to watch on YouTube. Spirited, a musical-comedy retelling of A Christmas Carol in currently in theaters and available to stream on Apple TV+.

PEOPLE Every Day can be streamed daily on multiple platforms including iHeartMedia,Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music.

Updated by
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

learn more
Related Articles
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates victory during the Women's Singles First Round match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York City
Serena Williams Hasn't Taken a Break Since Her Last Tennis Match: 'I Needed to Keep Going'
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel Shares Why 'Amazing' Fiancé Paul Bernon Is a 'Good Partner'
Ryan Reynolds Will Ferrell
Ryan Reynolds Says His Kids Have Seen 'Elf' Starring Will Ferrell '10,000 Times'
Jeannie Mai and baby Monaco
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Says 'My Heart Beats to a Different Melody' Since Having Daughter Monaco
Spirited Trailer Will Ferrell and Ryan Reylonds
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Bicker Through 'A Christmas Carol' Retelling in New 'Spirited' Trailer
will ferrell, ryan reynolds
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Sing and Dance Their Way Through Christmas in 'Spirited' Teaser Trailer
Will Ferrell Talks 'Timing' in Doing First Christmas Movie Since Elf Over a Decade Later
Will Ferrell on Making His First Christmas Movie Since 'Elf' : 'Spirited' Had 'a Wonderful Idea'
Alien Xmas, Elf Day, A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Best Kids' Christmas Movies to Stream
Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Premiere
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Written a 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie That 'Never Got Made'
Hugh Jackman (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman 'Gave Me Good Advice' for Singing and Dancing in 'Spirited'
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan on Portraying 'the Reality for Women' in Films Including 'She Said' and 'Promising Young Woman'
ryan reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Says He Was in 'Actual Hell' Doing 'The Masked Singer' Overseas: 'It Was Traumatic'
The Santa Clause, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The 50 Best Christmas Movies to Stream
Charlize Theron, Will Ferrell Elf - 2003
Charlize Theron Says Will Ferrell's 'Elf' Is One of Her Favorite Movies: It's 'Perfect'
Ryan Reynolds attends The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds 'Kind of Hoping' Baby No. 4 Will Be Another Girl: 'We Never Find Out' Before
Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Premiere; Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift'
Ryan Reynolds Denies Taylor Swift Is in 'Deadpool 3' but Says 'I Would Do Anything for That Woman'