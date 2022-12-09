Entertainment Movies Octavia Spencer Jokes That Will Ferrell is 'Not an Adult Elf' but Rather 'One of the Smartest People' The Oscar-winning actress spoke about working with Ferrell on another Christmas film, Spirited, years after his smash hit Elf, on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast By Marisa Sullivan Marisa Sullivan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 9, 2022 04:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Octavia Spencer cannot say enough wonderful things about her pal and Spirited co-star, Will Ferrell. On Friday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Quest for Sleep narrator, 52, shared "I can tell you that Will is definitely not an adult elf," Spencer joked to host Janine Rubenstein, in reference to the actor's previous smash-hit holiday film. She then added that that the SNL alum is "one of the smartest people I've ever worked with." The Oscar-winning actress joined Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Sunita Mani for this season's Spirited, and had just as much fun making the musical comedy (based on A Christmas Carol) as you'd imagine — though she definitely felt the "pressure" to bring the laughs. "When you're opposite people like ... Ryan and Will, I can say it can be a little intimidating," she says. "But I had so much fun doing it!" She commends the "brilliant writing team" for a much-needed film that "brings joy" and "an amount of escapism for people right now." Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Sing and Dance Their Way Through Christmas in 'Spirited' Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock As for Spencer and Ferrell's friendship, it appears the admiration is mutual, as Ferrell, 55, was on hand to support Spencer at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Dec. 8. He even shut down a heckler who tried to interrupt his speech by declaring, "Not on Octavia's day!" Octavia Spencer Gets Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Plus Will Ferrell, Emma Thompson and More Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic. Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Spencer also discussed another project of hers, a documentary called The Quest for Sleep, and explained why it was so important to her. "I don't have a good relationship with sleep. I never have. It's affecting me now," she said. "In my business it's sort of a badge of honor to say, 'I didn't get any sleep last night.' And I was hearing that across several industries and I thought, 'We need to start prioritizing our sleep. Sleep is elemental and integral, you know, for survival." As is laughter! PEOPLE caught up with Spencer on the carpet for the Nov. 7 Spirited premiere, and when asked how she kept a straight face shooting with comedic icons like Ferrell and Reynolds, she said, "You know what? That's the thing. You don't have to." The Quest for Sleep is available to watch on YouTube. Spirited, a musical-comedy retelling of A Christmas Carol in currently in theaters and available to stream on Apple TV+. PEOPLE Every Day can be streamed daily on multiple platforms including iHeartMedia,Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music. Updated by Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. learn more