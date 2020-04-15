Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy and More Celebs Team Up to Deliver Food to Healthcare Workers

Image zoom Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

When it came to helping communities and healthcare workers alike, Octavia Spencer and her friends came up with the perfect solution.

Spencer, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman, along with other celebrities like Melissa McCarthy, her husband Ben Falcone and Joel McHale, have teamed up with Frontline Foods to deliver meals to hospitals from nearby restaurants across the country. The initiative helps both support local businesses and thank the people saving lives by risking theirs.

The idea initially came from Spencer, 47, doing it locally, which inspired neighbors McCarthy, 49, and Falcone, 46, to get involved and partner with Frontline Foods.

“You’re home, and this crisis is going on across the country, and you ask yourself, how can I help? We decided by feeding the hospitals we could also help out our communities by feeding the restaurants,” Spencer explained on the Today show Wednesday morning, where she appeared via video conference to chat with co-host Hoda Kotb alongside McCarthy and Falcone.

“We were doing it in a very grassroots way, and then we saw Frontline,” McCarthy explained of their initiative growing. “There’s over 400 volunteers, it’s 100% donations, it goes right to the cause and no one gets paid. We just thought, let’s go all in and help and become more volunteers for Frontline Foods.”

“If you see that someone is doing what you’re doing even better on a bigger scale, you want to pitch in and help out as best you can,” Falcone added.

Frontline Foods was originally started with help from healthcare professionals, including pediatric nurse at UCSF Medical Center Sydney Gressel who helped organize the movement.

“Frontline Foods has quickly become a national grassroots movement, feeding healthcare workers and supporting local restaurants across the country, all powered by the incredible work of hundreds of volunteers,” said Gressel. “We are so humbled to be joining forces with the incredible collective of Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Joel McHale, Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman.”

“I’m ecstatic to be part of Frontline Foods. Getting the hospital staff fed while supporting independently owned restaurants and businesses has never been more important. I wish I could’ve dropped twelve f-bombs in all caps in this quote to show how thrilled I am about this,” said McHale in a statement.

“We are all so blessed to be healthy, home and safe and we wanted to do something, anything, to show our gratitude and support to the frontline workers who are making the ultimate sacrifices on our behalf. Once we were made aware of the communal support system created by Frontline Foods, we knew that this was such a natural extension to our grassroots campaign that we started from our own homes,” said Spencer, Carpenter and Feldman in a statement.

“We saw the incredible work that Frontline Foods and their army of volunteers were doing nationwide. This can benefit both the frontline healthcare workers who risk their lives every day in order to save ours and the local restaurants who are desperately trying to keep their lights on and pay their staff in these economically devastating times. Every little bit counts, whether it’s 5, 50 or 5000 dollars. It can make a real a difference,” said McCarthy and Falcone in a statement.

Anyone wishing to donate to the cause can head to www.frontlinefoods.org or click here for more information.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.