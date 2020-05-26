Octavia Spencer said she now feels "grateful" to be turning 50 as "we've lost so many"

Octavia Spencer Admits She's Been Saying She's 48 as She Turns 50: 'Seems So Trivial Now'

Octavia Spencer is coming clean about her real age.

The Oscar winner posted a video on her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday on Monday, starting out by describing her peaceful afternoon drinking sangria and listening to Ronnie Mills in her Los Angeles backyard.

"Celebrating my birthday, the big 5-0," she said. "Yeah, I know I’ve been saying I’m 48. But the internet will always win. People putting dates and numbers."

" 'I thought we went to school together! I’m 50, how are you 48?' " she mimicked people writing her. "‘Cause I wanna be! And then all that seems so trivial now. I’m grateful to be turning 50, especially right now, when we’ve lost so many."

The actress went on to give a message of hope to her followers, urging fans to be grateful for their health as the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

Spencer later updated fans in a second video, revealing she was surprised with a virtual birthday party.

"Sometimes you don’t know what you need ‘till you get it," she said of the party. "I want to thank all of you who were sending out well wishes. It’s a good thing I told y’all I was 50 ‘cause everyone was saying happy 50th! How did you know?"

"Man, when you’re quarantined and away from all your loved ones and then you get to see a a lot of people that you care about, it means the world. So thank you. Thank you," she added.

The actress has been staying active during the pandemic, offering help in different ways. She most recently donated Miku breathing monitors to facilities in Alabama and New York, the epicenter of the pandemic.

"I, like many of you, have felt helpless in knowing how to help during this time," Spencer wrote on Instagram.

"Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients," she continued, sharing a photo of a medical care worker.

The monitors that the Ma star is donating are contactless, and offer "the ability to detect nuanced changes in breathing patterns."