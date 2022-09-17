'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95.

Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

Deana Martin, the daughter of Ocean's 11 actor Dean Martin, mourned the loss on Twitter.

"Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest and most talented men I've had the pleasure of calling my friend," she wrote, adding that Silva was "the last surviving star of the original Oceans 11 Movie. We love you Henry, you will be missed."

Silva appeared alongside Frank Sinatra in 1960's Ocean's 11, in which he portrayed a casino thief in Las Vegas. He also teamed up with Sinatra for three other films. He went on to appear in the 2001 Ocean's remake, in which he played a boxing spectator.

In 1963, Silva starred as the title character in Johnny Cool. His costars were members of the infamous Rat Pack including Sinatra and Sammy Davis, Jr.

Throughout his career, Silva appeared in over 130 projects, including films like The Return of Mr. Moto, The Italian Connection, The Boss and Weapons of Death. On the small screen, Silva guest starred in well-known series such as Hawaii Five-O, Mission: Impossible and The Outer Limits.

He also led several other films in Europe, according to Deadline.

Silva previously opened up about how his upbringing in Spanish Harlem prepared him to play the bad guy for much of his decades-long career.

"I saw a lot of things in Harlem," he told journalist Diane Haithman in 1985, per Variety. "It was the kind of place where if you lived on one block and you wanted to go a few blocks away, you had to take a couple of guys with you, or else you would get your ass kicked."

Of his prolific career, he said, "I think the reason that I haven't disappeared (as a popular 'heavy') is that the heavies I play are all leaders. I never play a wishy-washy anything. They're interesting roles, because when you leave the theater, you remember these kinds of guys."