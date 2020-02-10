Leonardo DiCaprio Says Being Nominated for Oscars ‘Never Feels the Same’

Leonardo DiCaprio may have attended many Academy Awards ceremonies in his career, but that doesn’t mean he’ll ever get used to it.

“It never feels the same,” DiCaprio said on the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, where he’s nominated for his leading role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

“It is that old cliché that its an honor to be nominated, but it really is,” the 45-year-old actor told Tamron Hall on ABC.

“When you work on these films for a long time you put everything you have into them to have other people recognize it like that, it’s a fantastic feeling,” he added.

DiCaprio been nominated for six Academy Awards, and took home the statue for best actor in 2016 for his performance in The Revenant.

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio Amy Sussman/Getty

RELATED: Will He Win Again? A Brief History of Leonardo DiCaprio and the Oscars

DiCaprio also spoke with Hall about his relationship with Once Upon a Time costar Brad Pitt and director Tarantino.

“It was amazing,” DiCaprio said of the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of the film. “Quentin always creates an environment that’s so conducive for actors and bringing out their best.”

“And you know, Brad and I kind of came up in this industry around the same time, and we understood the dynamics of this relationship the stunt man and the actor,” he continued. “And I don’t know I just love that he brought these two sort of outsiders in the changing of this culture in 1969 and this sort of buddy film, two guys that are going through a transition. These kind of things can only come from the mind of somebody like Mr Tarantino who is an absolute genius.”

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Andrew Cooper

RELATED: All in the Family! Charlize Theron and Leonardo DiCaprio Each Bring a Parent to Oscars Lunch

DiCaprio also said that the relationship between a stunt man and an actor depicted in the film is one that he and Pitt understand all too well.

“That relationship, that dynamic. And that’s why I felt, we had this massive sort of script, that was our backstory together but as soon as Brad and I met we kind of knew who these guys were because you had those types of relationships when you’re working and they’re off on location, you need that friend with you, and we kind of fit into those shoes immediately which was fantastic and rare,” he said.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.